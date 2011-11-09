Morgan Freeman to receive HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped actor Morgan Freeman as the recipient of this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award, the organization’s lifetime achievement prize. Recent honorees have included Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg and Warren Beatty.
Actress Amy Adams and filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar were on hand at a press conference this morning to make the announcement. No, they have no connection to Freeman. But you know the HFPA and their celebrity fixation.
Freeman has been nominated for a Golden Globe five times, for the same five performances that netted him Oscar attention, in fact: “Street Smart” in 1987, “Driving Miss Daisy” in 1989 (he won the Globe but lost the Oscar to Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot”), “The Shawshank Redemption” in 1994, “Million Dollar Baby” in 2004 (he lost the Globe to Clive Owen in “Closer” but won the Oscar) and “Invictus” in 2009.
Favorite Freeman performances? I’d have to add “Se7en” and “Unforgiven” to that list. And “Lean on Me,” which had me terrified about what the heck high school would have to offer when I was a wee lad. It’s a good call for the organization (which is in the midst of a lawsuit with Dick Clark Productions over the rights to produce the garish annual Golden Globe Awards, the particulars of which would bore you silly). Freeman is hitting that mark, where lifetime achievement recognition just makes sense.
This year Freeman can be seen in “Dolphin Tale” and was the narrator of the “Conan the Barbarian” remake. (Remember that?) He’ll be seen next year in the highly anticipated “The Dark Knight Rises.”
The 69th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 15.
wow – this is really cool news. Too bad it is being snuffed out by all the racket from the Brett Ratner/Eddie Murphy fiasco. I kinda wish the HFPA had waited til next week to announce this, but I guess they had no idea what was going to go down. I’m sure once the dust settles people will get back around to hearing about this and I highly doubt very many people will be upset with the idea of Morgan Freeman receiving this honor. I am sure his acceptance speech is going to be AMAZING (hopefully better than Robert de Niro’s over-rehearsed/inconsistent speech last year.)
I think everybody can admire this selection, as Freeman has amassed a very impressive career and has always been a consumate professional.
Mr. Freeman is only the second black person to receive the honor after Sir Sidney Poitier, who was awarded in 1982.
A perfectly respectable choice, though it is worth mentioning that the Globes haven’t given this award to a woman in 12 years. What gives?
Who do you suggest? Meryl Streep?
Indeed, I would suggest Angela Lansbury or Julie Andrews.
Uhh, what’s up with all the black love this year? Oprah, James Earl Jones and now Morgan. Is there something going to happen that I don’t know about? Are all us black folk in for some trouble I don’t know about? Is this an early apology for the masses passing on an Obama re-election? Inquiring minds wanna know. ;-)
“Pedro Almodóvar [was] on hand at a press conference this morning to make the announcement. No, they have no connection to Freeman. But you know the HFPA and their celebrity fixation.”
I laughed. OUT LOUD.
Good for Morgan! Sure to be a highlight.