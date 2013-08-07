On the dismissive attitude toward indie Oscar hopefuls

I was thinking recently about something that really agitates me when it comes to the awards season, which is this notion that certain accomplishments are instinctively relegated to the “indie” bin of the Independent Spirit Awards or the Gotham Awards, like some ghetto of would-be Oscar contenders.
Every season when I have conversations with publicists and journalists about what’s in the mix for awards, I tend to mention things like, oh, Elizabeth Olsen in “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” or Woody Harrelson in “Rampart,” to name a couple of examples. “Yeah but that’s just Indie Spirits,” someone will reply. And it bugs the ever-loving crap out of me.
I don’t want to come off foolishly idealistic because we all know what’s what, but why does it HAVE to be? Why can’t that spotlight be shone? Why instinctively compartmentalize the season like that and not allow it to breathe a bit? I think we’ve always tried to be inclusive in our coverage rather than exclusive. Even if it’s clear something isn’t going to happen for this or that hopeful, we make it clear when they deserve to be in the ring. But others are far too quick to marginalize.
This year it’s already happening. “‘Frances Ha’ is too small.” Too small to be recognized as fantastic? Too small to give Greta Gerwig a deserved boost into the season by having the decency to include her with the wealth of other contenders that we haven’t even SEEN?
“‘Before Midnight’ is too small.” Too small to recognize that Julie Delpy’s work across three films eclipses most of the Best Actress winners of the last decade? Too small to take note of the fact that Richard Linklater’s achievement with his collaborating writer/actors is the kind of vibrant elixir that truly keeps cinema alive while others are chasing formula?
Brie Larson gives one of the most natural, organic and convincing performances of the year in festival darling “Short Term 12.” How do you square that with a dismissive, “Oh, that’s for the Spirits?”
Of course, it doesn’t help that the shifting goal posts of ceremonies like the Indie Spirits are allowing for dubious dominance by “indies” like “Silver Linings Playbook” or “The Descendants,” but that’s a whole other conversation.
Ben Foster in “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints.” Michael B. Jordan in “Fruitvale Station.” Tye Sheridan and Matthew McConaughey in “Mud” (and don’t get me started on the uphill climb actors like Sheridan face just because they dare to be young). Emma Watson in “The Bling Ring.” Ryan Gosling and Dane DeHaan in “The Place Beyond the Pines.” These are performances, among others, that deserve to be in the conversation, despite the odds and the money and the campaigns. And frankly, that’s just focusing on the indie film performances with the good fortune of a public profile. You could talk about someone like, say, Richmond Arquette in “This Is Martin Bonner” if you wanted to go a step deeper.
So let’s keep these players in that conversation. It is, after all, a conversation we in the media largely dictate. The job isn’t narrowing things down. The job is letting the light in.
I agree with you 100 % and it bothers the shit out of me every year.
I’m right there with you. Frances Ha, Mud, and Place Beyond The Pines were wonderful, and i still want to see the rest! Those actors/roles deserve the appropriate credit!
I feel like Gosling in ‘Pines’ could and should very well happen. But the critics would have to resurrect it. However, along with the raves came some pans. And I don’t quite see Gosling campaigning. And that would be a necessity, unfortunately.
I like your optimism, JJ1, but I see no way that happens. His performance in Blue Valentine had so much more going for it in terms of awardability, and we all know how that turned out in a season full of actors in late-year prestige pics.
Also, let’s try to give a respectable number of minority actors (not just one) leading roles in these Indies. I totally agree that too many indie films are just relegated to being seen by a certain slice of the national audience (white, urban hipsters) and rewarded with awards that only white urban hipsters care about. But I think within that very narrow slice, it would be really nice to let actors who aren’t just white, uglier versions of studio superstars have a chance to display their acting chops.
There’s a pattern to the Academy’s nominating practices and who they allow to take home what and in which category. Sure we’d prefer a free for all inclusionary merit based system but that’s not the nature of the beast. And it’s actually getting worse with the decisions to allow the entire Academy voter privilege over ever category.
When you’re dealing in group consensus rationale you start making easy deletions of things that deserve to be in the conversation but won’t be competitive when the star-fuckers have their say.
Michael B. Jordan actually can get an Oscar nomination though, his chances are much better than the likes of Larson, Sheridan and Gerwig.
A-fucking-men. Thanks for writing this.
What’s doubly dismaying is that so much of this doesn’t even come down to the films, but who they land with and when they’re released. If, say, Fox Searchlight had picked up ‘Frances Ha’ at Toronto and released it last fall? I’m not saying it would certainly have been a different story — but it might have been, and that’s hardly fair.
It’s also why I get exasperated at the end of the year when so many critics’ groups lazily fall in line behind the same small circle of pre-approved buzz titles, when the larger ones actually have the power to throw deserving underdogs into the ring.
One thing that makes me really mad is that films with budgets of 15 to 20 million are considered indies! I mean, WTF? Silver Linings Playbook is independent? Come on! And it sucks because indie films are not recognized at awards season at all but the only place where they do belong and should be recognized which is the Indie Spirit awards, they never have the chance to win.
I still think Before Midnight has a legitimate shot at a Best Picture nomination. I just don’t see how it could be ignored.
Even when things start to congeal, I feel like movies like Before Midnight, Blue Jasmine, and Fruitvale Station will always be “will they or won’t they” BP noms.
Larson is splendid in Short Term 12. She was the best thing in 21 Jump Street. But her performance is bound to be snubbed like Elizabeth Olsen’s Martha was. I still think Olsen’s performance was one of the best performances I’ve seen in a long, long time.
That’s why I’m always scratching my head when someone says “The Oscars are too arty.” Arty? Most of them have broad appeal and are large pictures. Yea, the Academy get behind maybe one “little film that could”, but then that perhaps the sole representative of independent film for the year. Nothing against large studio pictures and I certainly love the idea of Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox, yada yada yada delivering good greats. Still why the nominees usually have to come down to the last 3 months, I will never know.
wonderful article. and I am instantly feeling guilty for saying this very thing about “Frances Ha”… it’s an easy reflex after years of disappointment in Oscar’s limited scope. But now i have a new favorite of the year in “Short Term 12” and I shall vow not to say this about it and hope for the best!
I agree fully with this post, Kris, but have to point out something that’s been discussed before on Jeff Wells’ blog:
If you participate in a group like Gurus Of Gold, picking what you THINK will be nominated or win, you’re part of the problem because you’re perpetuating the narrow view of the contender. Perhaps you and your peers are afraid of making left-field choices for fear of looking like an unreliable prognosticator (though I don’t really see how this would affect your site). I don’t know. Even the sidebar on your own site is part of the problem, because you’re advertising the conventional wisdom instead of giving free promotion to these smaller films.
If you want things to change, those titles and names I’m seeing on the left of my screen should reflect what you WANT people to be talking about, and you should throw caution to the wind and go for broke when you’re asked to submit choices to Gurus, and get those names on the board.
sorry, I meant “on the right side of my screen”
I have to call bullshit here. Predicting something at Gurus of Gold is such a small part of what I — we — offer. If you’re only looking at my predictions then it’s on you for not seeing the amount of coverage we offer to the smaller films, the amount of copy we dedicate to films we think deserve to be nominated but know won’t.
It’s not about being afraid. Ask me what I think will be nominated, I’ll tell you. I won’t arbitrarily say “The Grey” will be a Best Picture nominee. But I’ll spend plenty of time writing up the virtues of such a film, and that’s been my M.O. for over a decade on the beat.
Perhaps the problem is people like you look to the sidebar and not the content?
Kris, I certainly didn’t mean to imply that you or In Contention don’t care about or discuss these smaller films. Personally, I read most of the articles on this site. So I’m not a casual participant or observer here.
The point I was trying to make was that Gurus Of Gold has an impact on the films that are considered contenders, however small or large. It becomes part of the industry buzz. You complain about wanting to change the conversation, but what’s going to have more of a direct effect? Longer articles on your own site that not every voting professional or awards group member is going to take the time to read, or an easily-browsed chart that gets posted on every participants site? You can do both.
The same goes with your sidebar: yes, you have more in-depth, eclectic coverage within the site, but this is what is ALWAYS visible on the screen to visitors no matter what they reading here. Would you rather call attention to your horse race-prediciting skills, or highlight films that you feel passionate about and would like to see as contenders?
No one is grading you on picking the winners. I don’t think you’ll get kicked out of Gurus Of Gold for out-of-nowhere picks. And you won’t lose web traffic or ad revenue by including your personal choices on the sidebar amongst or separate from the likely contenders. You say that this has been your M.O. for a long time. Well if things aren’t changing with publicists and journalists, start closer to home and see what happens.
Bottom line: you want things to change, but you’re not doing everything within your power to do so, and are overlooking the places with the broadest exposure. You concluded your response above with the suggestion that casual readers are the problem; I agree wholeheartedly that’s part of it. But you can’t control how deep they explore your site, you can only control the first thing they see (or what they’ll see elsewhere) and that’s where you have an opportunity to push the underdogs.
I say again: Ask me what I think will be nominated and I’ll tell you. The point of this article is the dismissive attitude toward certain films in the broader conversation. It would be really stupid to predict “The Grey” for a Best Picture nomination all season last year.
I don’t get this line of logic — peddled as you note at Jeff’s site — at all. And it’s incredibly naive, at that.
If, however, I were coming at things from the basis of what SHOULD be nominated, with a sidebar full of preferences, not predictions, that would be another thing entirely. And I’ve frankly thought about it. But this idea that one should predict what you know won’t be nominated is not at all the same point I’m arguing, which is that certain films and performances at least deserve to be in the conversation and shouldn’t be marginalized, particularly early in the game.
I think we’re at loggerheads here. I understand the naïveté of predicting long shots. I understand the difference between what “will” and what “should”. I’m simply saying that you have an opportunity to redirect the spotlight to whatever you wish, whether with the Gurus Of Gold or on the sidebar. If predicting things correctly is your priority, that’s cool.
But you said the point of your post was that these films deserve to be in the conversation; if you want people to have alternate films and names to choose from over the season instead of the same ones they see everywhere else, featuring them on a sidebar will get them exposure every time they come to this site. It’s a shock to the system, breaking with traditional practice, but that’s what it might take to see the results you want.
Don’t you see how that would just be disingenuous? In predicting, predicting correctly is my priority, yes. When examining the field, being inclusive rather than exclusive is my priority. There is a difference between the two objectives, in my view.
I guess I just see it differently than you.
I think Lazarus’ comments here are very well articulated and makes a lot of sense. I don’t think they should be dismissed. I think you know that Lazarus has a very good point here, Kris
Uh, no, I DON’T think he has a good point, however well-articulated it may be. It’s all quite BESIDE the point, in fact. Being disingenuous with something’s stated exercise is not a good point. If you think the EXERCISE should be different — vis a vis having a sidebar full of preferences, as noted above — that’s a different issue altogether.
Great article. That’s why you and other film writers/critics/blogs are so important. You guys at least keep the “indie” films and performances in the conversation. Occasionally, one will break through. So keep championing these films and performers, I say.
Generally these indie films/performances are rightfully snubbed and simply haven’t matched their higher-profile peers in aesthetic achievement. They’ve been relegated to the indie circuit for good reason (and the ones that do break through often shouldn’t have, Winter’s Bone for instance). Then occasionally a Pulp Fiction or Blue Velvet will appear, but unsurprisingly these make huge waves, being more than early-Malick ripoffs or the weakest film in Linklater’s Before trilogy or some decent-but-unremarkable Baumbach film. The Place Beyond the Pines is the best film I’ve seen in 2013 so far, but I won’t be surprised if it drops to #10-#15 by late December. It’s really the top foreign films that lack proper consideration. Something like The Lives of Others deserved major nominations, not just a Foreign Language Film win.
really I think Mud is far better than Pines. Even Frances Ha which is the best thing Baumbach has made is better, The only good part of Pines was the Gosling portion.
I have to say, SHORT TERM 12 deserves lots of Oscar nominations!
I never thought of the Indie Spirits as a bad thing (which I understand is not what you’re saying, but that’s indirectly what it sounds like). It at least gives some films and performances a place to be recognized. It’s the same with comedies and Golden Globes. After all, it’s hard for anything, regardless of size, to get nominated.
That being said, I’d like to think that “Beasts of the Southern Wild” is an indication that things are changing. Or “Hurt Locker” a few years ago. Or any number of other movies that couldn’t even be bothered to get Indie Spirit nominations, but were still nominated for other awards. Sites like yours are doing a great job of shining the spotlight on movies the average person might not otherwise see. If enough people like “Before Midnight” or “Mud”, it’ll get in.
Actually if you look at the history of the Spirits, things are changing, yes. But not necessarily for the better.