Oscar Guide 2011: Best Visual Effects

After gradually reducing finalists from 15 to 10 to five, the visual effects branch made room for four blockbusters this year – three of them from franchises – as well as the nominations leader. This is hardly the sort of lineup that could be considered shocking. Still, another Best Picture contender was left off, while the fourth entries in three other franchises came up short, as did one additional summer blockbuster.
The race for the win is probably between the Best Picture nominee and two of the franchise blockbusters that are going down in the history books for very different reasons. But while this one seems like an easy category to pick, it could be more of a race than you’d expect.
The nominees are…
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (Tim Burke, David Vickery, Greg Butler and John Richardson)
“Hugo” (Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann and Alex Henning)
“Real Steel” (Erik Nash, John Rosengrant, Dan Taylor and Swen Gillberg)
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Chrisopher White and Daniel Barrett)
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (Scott Farrar, Scott Benza, Matthew Butler and John Frazier)
The biggest disappointment in my eyes was “The Tree of Life” coming up short, despite nominations. Even though the effects were not as showy as most of the nominees, they served the film the best. I also thought the work in “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” perfectly complemented those films.
A nomination for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” marks the third time the franchise has scored in this category after “The Prisoner of Azkaban” and “The Deathly Hallows: Part 1.” Tim Burke and John Richardson were nominated for those previous two efforts (and are also Oscar winners for “Gladiator” and “Aliens” respectively). Dave Vickery and Greg Butler are first-time nominees. Their work is undeniably impressive and ranks among the better efforts of the series. But I am doubtful AMPAS will find it all that striking compared with its predecessors. That said, this is the last chance to award the series and given that BAFTA bit, it would be unwise to rule out the possibility that AMPAS might do the same.
“Hugo” has a very big mark in its favor: it is a Best Picture nominee. The last time a Best Picture nominee lost this category to a non-Best Picture nominee was 1970, when “Tora! Tora! Tora!” beat “Patton.” Given how beloved “Hugo” is, and how its main contenders have major strikes against them, it would seem hard to beat on the surface. So why do I still have reservations? Principally because the work, though accomplished, is hardly as showy as all the other contenders. Voters pick what stands out to them, so that matters a lot in this category, and it is therefore unsurprising the precursors haven”t given it a major win. But I”m still predicting “Hugo” to triumph here. Rob Legato won this category for “Titanic” in 1997 and he was also nominated for “Apollo 13” in 1995. He is cited here alongside Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann and Alex Henning, three first-time nominees.
While I was disappointed it came at the expense of “The Tree of Life,” I nevertheless found the nomination for “Real Steel” to be a pleasant surprise. It has no chance for the win with other popular films and franchises in the running. Even so, I found the robots to be tremendously realistic and they truly became “characters” in this inspiring movie. Yes, there were moments of intense action, but like “Mission: Impossible” and “Captain America,” I always felt the story was given front billing with the effects in support of that. Erik Nash garners his second nomination (after “I, Robot”), while Swen Gillberg, John Rosengrant and Ben Taylor have all earned their first trip to the Kodak.
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” is going down in the history books. Boy did those apes look good as the WETA team once more took visual effects to new heights. Joe Letteri has previously won this award for “Avatar,” “King Kong,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” This is in addition to a Scientific and Technical Award, as well as a nomination for “I, Robot.” Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and R. Christopher White are all first-time nominees. This team”s work certainly should win, and was awarded by the BFCA and others. However, they have to go up against the sentimentality of “Harry Potter” and the mighty Best Picture contender that is “Hugo.” Will they really give this film the award for its only nomination? (It has been almost 20 years since “Death Becomes Her” managed to do that, the last time it happened.) On sheer merit, it may triumph. But I fear that won”t be enough.
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” managed a nomination here even though “Revenge of the Fallen” came up short. I cannot say the nomination is undeserved – there is no denying the quality of the visual effects in this series (if I feel at times it is too much), and this film was an improvement (however small) on its predecessor. That having been said, I suspect many Academy members will share my distaste for the films. Moreover, notwithstanding its Visual Effects Society success, it doesn”t have the sort of obvious improvement in quality that led “Spider-Man 2” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man”s Chest” to win even though the previous films in their respective franchises did not. John Frazier and Scott Farrar have 16 nominations between them, though they’ve only won for “Spider-Man 2” and “Cocoon” respectively. Scott Benza earns his second nomination after the original “Transformers,” while Matthew Butler is a first-time nominee.
Will Win: “Hugo”
Could Win: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Should Win: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Should Have Been Here: “The Tree of Life”
“The last time a Best Picture nominee lost this category to a non-Best Picture nominee was 1970, when ‘Tora! Tora! Tora!’ beat ‘Patton.'”
“It has been almost 20 years since ‘Death Becomes Her’ managed to do that, the last time it happened.”
Those are two interesting — and potentially devastating — stats, Gerard. Now you have me wondering. There’s been a movement of people leaning over toward “Hugo” for the win here as of late.
If “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” was a crap summer blockbuster, that might make it easier. But it’s a great film that popped up on top 10 lists, so I don’t know.
still think Super 8 should have been on the final list instead of Hugo but the real showdown is obviously b/w Apes & TF3. My thoughts are that Apes kinda cheated using MoCap though since they already had the digital character to substitue in and only had to be acted out by Serkis. TF3 however was completely designed and every piece of metal and skyscraper detailed by hand so it goes to think that should win if only for the incredible driller sequence alone.
I don’t 100% get the love for APES. Yes, when the apes looked great, they looked fucking great, but there were so many moments, where they didn’t seem to blend into their surrounding.
I agree with this.
Love the movie but during scenes when the apes were in the city creating chaos the visuals were not as polished
Agreed. Where as with TF3, I was never taken out of the moment.
Hugo was a beautiful film but there is nothing particularly unique or groundbreaking about the use and execution of the visual effects. For Apes, the effects ARE the film and are like nothing we have ever seen.
Will: Harry Potter 7:2
Could: Hugo (because of the BP stat)
Should: Transformers (and I don’t care for the series)
Should Have Been Here: The Tree of Life
I feel like it’s HERE where Harry could strike for it’s first and last win to reward the series. BAFTA went for Harry (so there are cross-over votes, there). And it just feels like another Golden Compass type of win, to me (I happen to like The Golden Compass, as well). I also feel like it could EASILY be Apes or Hugo, but it’s just a … feeling.
I was actually going to predict “Rise” in this category, Kris, until I did that research and discovered those two stats. Then I changed my mind. I’d love to be wrong.
Will win: Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
Could win: Hugo.
Should win: Real Steel.
Should have been here: The Tree of Life, Attack the Block.
Hugo isn’t gonna beat Planet of the Apes
Hugo, even though it won it, was still listed in a supporting Visual Effects category by VES.
Mind you I think Tintin should have WON this category and I bet WETA spend more time here than on Apes.
I can see a scenario where Hugo, Rise of the Apes or Harry Potter wins this category. It will be a fun one to watch.
“Super 8” shoulda been here.
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” has only one nomination – in the last ten years only “Golden Compass” won the category having only one. And it was a big suprise that it won. So I also predict that “Hugo” will take this – though “Rise…” deserves it, obviously.
Golden Compass was also nominated for its Art Direction.
Gerard brought good points to this discussion.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes is the clear frontrunner we thought it is.
being its only nomination for a film hurts.
losing BAFTA award hurts (the last time in 10 years that BAFTA didn’t predict the right winner was when they awarded The Perfect Storm over Gladiator.they were right about Golden Compass and while Transformers were shortlisted, it didn’t get nominated in the end).
no Art Direction nomination hurts (only one winner in the last 10 years won without being nominated also for its Production Design and it was Spider-Man 2.actually, none of the Visual Fx nominees that year had this nomination).
as I see this race basing on the 10 years analysis this is a race between Apes and Harry Potter. I think that the Academy does not care for Harry Potter series but the british part of AMPAS definetely cares. in the year without a clear frontrunner Harry can win but Apes has one of the most significant visual effects of the year. voters love animated characters (King Kong, Gollum, white bear from Golden Compass).
I don’t buy Hugo chances here, but it is only the second year we have 5 nominees so the rules of this game has changed. but still, the only wins Hugo has are Satellite award (only 3 movies in the last 10 years that won it – get Oscar too, while other 2 were satisfied with only the Oscar nomination) and Phoenix award (6 movies that won this award prevailed at the Oscars too, while The Dark Knight and Superman Returns had to settle with just a nomination).
Hugo visuals are only supporting and those never wins here.
second sentence should goes like that: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes is not the clear frontrunner we thought it is”. ;)
All good points. And again, it’s why I think it’ll be Harry; with the strong chance that Apes or Hugo upsets.
Great statistics. Thank you.
Visual Effects in Inception were more supporting and less showy than those of its competition.
but this movie won almost every award it could have won for its visual effects: BAFTA, LVFCA, VES, SLGA, PFCA, BFCA, FFCA + it won ADG that in my opinion is a good predictor of the outcome. Inception was also nominated for the Art Direction at Oscars.
the other competitors that year?
Hereafter – sole nomination for the movie=no Art Direction nom, VES win for supporting visuals.
Iron Man 2 – sole nomination for the movie=no Art Direction nom, VES nom, GS nom, HFF win.
Alice in Wonderland – nominated for Art Direction, GS win, noms from BAFTA, LVFCA, VES, PFCA, BFCA.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 – nominated for Art Direction, no wins at all but nominations from BAFTA, LVFCA, VES, SLGA, PFCA, BFCA.
so apart from Alice in Wonderland that had very shabby effects, there was no competition.
Motion-capture films haven’t caught on yet with actors or animators, but they certainly have when it comes to the Visual Effects department. With recent winners including Avatar, King Kong, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and all three LOTR films, I don’t see how anyone can bet against Apes. The points made are great for Hugo’s chances, though. But I don’t think this is a category we should over think. Which film stands out for its visual effects more than anything else, more than any other film. Apes for the win!
Which film stands out? The one where downtown Chicago is pretty much destroyed by giant robots.
If Hugo wins, it will likely be because the Academy is still pity-Oscaring Scorsese for their decades of denying him. It’s like how Metallica lost the first Heavy Metal Grammy to Jethro Tull and then became automatic winners every time afterward as an endless makeup.
Sucker Punch should’ve been in here.
I think the Apes stand out more than the robots in T3. Just my opinion, of course.
Great statistics. I had not noticed that the winner of visual effects has gotten more than one nomination since 1993 and that a Best Picture nominee in the best visual efects category always wins since 1971.
I have to say that VX in Inception were hardly as showy as those in its competition and it won.
Again, another reason why I think the win could go to the blockbuster (Harry). Transformers fits the bill, too. But I don’t sense the heat, there.
There is also another statistic against Rise of the Planet of the Apes. There seems to be a hidden connection with Art Direction. If a film is nominated nominated also for art direction, it will win. That gives it the edge to Hugo and Harry. No film, at least in the last decade, without an art direction nod has won against a film that has one.