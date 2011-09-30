Oscarweb Round-up: Rosebud 70 years later

Linked in today’s round-up is LA Times critic Kenneth Turan’s DVD/Blu-ray pick of “Citizen Kane,” which received the 70th anniversary treatment from Warner Home Video earlier this month. It got me thinking that I should finally put it in and give it a look, since the monolithic box set has just sat there on my shelf since I bought it a few days back. I haven’t dug all the way in yet, but I put it in last night to give it a gander and boy is it gorgeous. Gregg Toland’s photography here has long deserved the HD treatment. While the structure of the film always gets the lion’s share of the “groundbreaking” praise, what he did behind the camera was certainly no less revolutionary. I tend to watch it around this time of year, Halloween or into the fall. There’s something about the crisp bite of the air outside as those “News on the March” notes strike up that is just, I don’t know, settling. Anyway, let’s see what’s going on in the Oscarweb today…

Kenneth Turan DVD/Blu-ray picks Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane.” [24 Frames]

Anne Thompson reports from the premiere of and comments on George Clooney’s “The Ides of March.” [Thompson on Hollywood]

Drew McWeeny talks to “50/50” screenwriter Will Reiser. [Motion/Captured]

Thelma Adams, Susan Wlosczcyna and Sasha Stone discuss the supporting actress category. [ThelmaAdams.com]

S.T. Van Airsdale talks to someone else who saw Sunday night’s screening of “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” and conveys those thoughts. [Movieline]

Jonah Hill ponders Hollywood’s greatest onscreen stoners. [MTV Movies Blog]

Jeff Wells passes along video of a pre-NYFF Q&A with “A Separation” director Asghar Farhadi. [Hollywood Elsewhere]

Distant relatives: “Psycho” and “Contagion.” [The Film Experience]

Marc Forster talks “Machine Gun Preacher.” [Making Of]

Scott Feinberg chats with “Take Shelter” star Michael Shannon. [The Race]

Fresh off nabbing “Rampart,” Millennium Films acquires Richard Linklater’s “Bernie.” [Variety]