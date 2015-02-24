Outrage Watch: Zendaya slams Giuliana Rancic for ‘ignorant slur’

Welcome to the February 24, 2015 edition of Outrage Watch, HitFix's daily rundown of all the things folks are peeved about in entertainment. Today's top story: Zendaya is beefing with E! host Giuliana Rancic of all people.

“I feel like it smells like patchouli oil and weed,” said Rancic of Zendaya's red carpet look on Monday night's “Fashion Police” Oscar special. Because she had dreadlocks, get it? Hoo boy.

“To say that an 18 year old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or 'weed' is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive,” wrote Zendaya on Instagram, adding later: “There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Feb 23, 2015 at 8:20pm PST

Rancic later apologized for the remark via Twitter:

Dear @Zendaya, I'm sorry I offended you and others. I was referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!! – Giuliana Rancic (@GiulianaRancic) February 24, 2015

Want more? There's plenty of indignation to go around. See below for a full roundup of today's kerfuffles.

Outraged: Bill O'Reilly

Target: “Left wing zealots”

Why: The Fox News host has gone on the warpath (so to speak) over continued claims that he embellished his “war zone” reporting in Argentina during the Falklands War. After showing old CBS News footage of violent protests in the streets of Buenos Aires following the country's surrender to British military forces — which O'Reilly claims to have been present for — he stated on Monday night's show, “I want to stop this now.” He also allegedly threatened New York Times reporter Emily Steel during a phone conversation, telling her: “I am coming after you with everything I have . …You can take it as a threat.” Gee, I had no idea Bill had anger problems.

Outraged: Buzzfeed contributor Ellie Woodward

Target: All the models who are supposedly bullying Kendall Jenner

Why: “Kendall Jenner Keeps Being Bullied By Other Models And This Is Why It Needs To Stop,” rails Woodward's headline. She then provides evidence for why Jenner has earned her spot on some of fashion's most coveted runways. “She also secured a deal with Estée Lauder as the global face of the brand, and last year was the second most googled model IN THE WORLD after Kate Upton. All of which is pretty fricking badass if you ask us.” Emphasis hers! Keep tackling the important issues, Ellie.

Outraged: Video game developer Brianna Wu

Target: Jan Rankowski, a.k.a “Jace Connors”

Why: Wu is understandably furious now that “Jace Connors,” i.e. the “Gamergate supporter” who posted several videos online in which he threatened to come after her, has been outed as “comedian” Jan Rankowski, the member of a “provocative” comedy group known as Million Dollar Extreme. “If this person thinks they can throw up their hands and say, 'Woah, woah this is just a joke, people, I'm sorry,' this isn't 'Grand Theft Auto,'” Wu told Jezebel. “You can't threaten to murder people and think there are no consequences and you can take it back. My suggestion to him is to lawyer up.”

Who's living in fear now, Jan?

Outraged: A number of Lady Gaga fans

Target: Glenn Beck

Why: On Monday, Gaga tweeted a thank-you to the conservative radio host for his praise-filled review of her acclaimed “Sound of Music” tribute at the Oscars:

A very humbling review of my Oscar performance http://t.co/n8PrXelFvy I love this piece of music so much, thank you. – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 24, 2015

Not surprisingly, many of her fans were disappointed by this.

I'm confused why Gaga tweeted Glenn Beck's “review” tho… Guess to show how everyone appreciates talent no matter political affiliation? ???? – TOD (@DualGrey) February 24, 2015

Glenn Beck, Gaga? Don't thank that bigot. – M.J. (@xxMxJ) February 24, 2015

@ladygaga not GLENN FUCKING BECK girrllll delete it fat – ? ? (@hausofezra) February 24, 2015

@ladygaga gaga glenn beck is a racist homophobic transmisogynist you don't have to acknowledge his ass enough people liked you last night – lane/anthy (@noisysignal) February 24, 2015

Don't miss the part where Beck claims Madonna is “a joke” who “can't reinvent herself.” I recommend it!

Outraged: Jon Stewart, Larry Wilmore

Target: Rudy Giuliani

Why: Picking up on comments recorded by Politico in which the former New York mayor claimed “I don't think Obama loves America,” and, later: “He didn't live through 9/11, I did,” the Comedy Central hosts took aim at Giuliani in segments ably summed up by Jezebel's Hillary Crosley Coker. From Wilmore: “Obama loves America, just not as much as Giuliani loves 9/11 or as much as I love that Common's real name is Lonnie Lynn.” From Stewart: “You're not the Mayor of 9/11, you don't own 9/11. You don't own anything but the unique willingness to crassly exploit it.”

