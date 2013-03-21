Pilots: Mamie Gummer joins Rainn Wilson in ‘Backstrom,’ ‘HIMYM’ star boards ‘Keep Calm’

Rainn Wilson and Kelly Preston have gained a co-worker and a sister, respectively.

In her second try at a hit TV series following the cancellation of last year’s short-lived CW drama “Emily Owens MD,” Mamie Gummer (yes, she’s Meryl Streep’s daughter) has joined “Office” star Rainn Wilson in the CBS drama pilot “Backstrom,” which centers on an “overweight, offensive, irascible” detective (Wilson) who’s engaged in a constant struggle with his “self-destructive” tendencies. Gummer has signed on for the role of Nicole Graveley, a “watchful, competent” female detective and lesbian currently mourning the end of a long-term relationship. The series comes from “Bones” creator Hart Hanson.

On the comedy front, “How I Met Your Mother” recurring player Ashley Williams has been cast in the ABC pilot “Keep Calm & Karey On,” which centers on a law-abiding woman named Karey (Kelly Preston) who ranks as the “black sheep” in a family made up of petty criminals, narcissists and addicts. When her brother is sentenced to prison, she attempts to give his children a normal life by raising them alongside her adopted black son. Williams is on board to play the role of Karey’s sister Penny, a self-centered singer-songwriter with questionable taste. The actress replaces Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) in the pilot, which was created by Andrea Abbate (“Accidentally on Purpose”). In addition, newcomer Haley Lu Richardson has been cast as Karey”s adopted teenage niece.

