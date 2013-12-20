“ROGUE PLANET” – Part 1 of 5 • Captain America and Iron Man plan for the next version of the Avengers. • A runaway planet is on a collision course with Earth. • A visitor from the future helps save the day. • AVENGERS #24.NOW = AVENGERS #1 IN ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW!
Preview: Avengers #24.NOW
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.20.13 5 years ago
