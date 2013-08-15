Preview: Detective Comics #23

#DC Comics #Batman
and 08.15.13 5 years ago

Alfred is forced to confront the Anti-Batman known as the Wrath! Taking care of Batman all these years has left Alfred with more than a few tricks up his sleeve, but will they be enough?

