The first issue in THE DARKEST HOUR – the Spider-Event of the year! Flash Thompson, the Secret Avenger known as Venom, is back in town for his first run-in with the Superior Spider-Man! Will their first encounter be friendly, or will Flash sense something perilous about Peter Parker”s presence?
Preview: Superior Spider-Man #22
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
