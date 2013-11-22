Preview: Superior Spider-Man #22

11.22.13

The first issue in THE DARKEST HOUR – the Spider-Event of the year! Flash Thompson, the Secret Avenger known as Venom, is back in town for his first run-in with the Superior Spider-Man! Will their first encounter be friendly, or will Flash sense something perilous about Peter Parker”s presence?

