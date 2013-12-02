“KRYPTON RETURNS” concludes! Months before its explosion, Superman finds himself locked in combat against H”El! Can he find a way to save the planet? A most unexpected foe stands in his path: Jor-El! A hero will fall during this epic adventure!
Preview: Superman #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.02.13 5 years ago
