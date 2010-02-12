Rage Against the Machine sets free concert for June 6 in London

Let it be noted that Rage Against the Machine is a band of its word. As a thank you to fans who voted its song “Killing in the Name” the U.K.”s Christmas Number One single, the group will play a free concert in London”s Finsbury Park on June 6.

“A historic grassroots rebellion made our song ‘Killing in the Name’ the number one Christmas single of 2009. The people of the UK toppled the X-Factor giant, raised a great deal of money for homeless charities, and shocked the world. As a thank you to our UK fans and freedom fighters we promised to play a free show. Well…here we come. June 6th, Finsbury Park, the celebration/party/revolution is ON!!,” said Rage guitarist Tom Morello on the band”s website.

As you recall, Rage’s single kept “The X Factor” winner Joe McElderry”s remake of Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb” from capturing the title. (The winner of the contest is selected via fan downloads). Read the background on the race and about the significance and long tradition of the Christmas No. 1 here in this excellent piece that Katie Hasty wrote when Rage’s song won.

Rages win spelled the end to the four-year run that Simon Cowell-produced songs had at the helm. (Cowell is a producer and judge on “The X Factor”). To sweeten the pot, as voting drew to a close in December, Rage threw in the free concert.

The event will include a number of support acts, according to Rage”s website. We”re betting McElderry shows up. To register for tickets, go to http://www.theragefactor.co.uk. Registration is open through Valentine”s Day. Tickets will be doled out on a lottery basis starting Feb. 17.