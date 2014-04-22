Ranking The 20 Best Disney Songs Of All Time

“Frozen” may have been released months ago, but the Disney animated musical is hitting an awful lot of milestones just recently.

Just this week, “Frozen” became the sixth highest-grossing internationally-released film of all time; it became the No. 1 worldwide animated feature. It crossed the $1 billion mark at record speed earlier this month.

Tomorrow, its soundtrack is slated to become the first set from an animated feature to have spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album sales chart (beating the previous record holder, Disney's own “The Lion King,” which roared for 10). And the soundtrack has sold in excess of two million copies, in a recorded music era when so few albums even go gold.

Certainly, such strongholds are a testament to Disney's enduring filmmaking, but also for it's music. “Let It Go” scored an Oscar, and no doubt will be up for a Grammy. But is it one of Disney's greatest songs of all time?

HitFix staffers put our heads together and ranked our Top 20 Disney Songs Of All Time, and just maybe "Let It Go" made the cut.