Ranking The 20 Best Disney Songs Of All Time

“Frozen” may have been released months ago, but the Disney animated musical is hitting an awful lot of milestones just recently.
Just this week, “Frozen” became the sixth highest-grossing internationally-released film of all time; it became the No. 1 worldwide animated feature. It crossed the $1 billion mark at record speed earlier this month.
Tomorrow, its soundtrack is slated to become the first set from an animated feature to have spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album sales chart (beating the previous record holder, Disney's own “The Lion King,” which roared for 10). And the soundtrack has sold in excess of two million copies, in a recorded music era when so few albums even go gold.
Certainly, such strongholds are a testament to Disney's enduring filmmaking, but also for it's music. “Let It Go” scored an Oscar, and no doubt will be up for a Grammy. But is it one of Disney's greatest songs of all time?
HitFix staffers put our heads together and ranked our Top 20 Disney Songs Of All Time, and just maybe “Let It Go” made the cut. Check out the gallery below — what tops your list? Rank your own personal Top 10 in our poll further down.
Surprised “Beauty and the Beast” didn’t get any love. (I mean seriously guys, “Let It Go” already?) The lyrics to it are so perfect.
Let it Go is surprisingly really good considering Disney post year 2000.
The creepy Mulan song “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” and the Gaston song are also really good.
Absolutely right. Logged on to see if anyone else thought the same as me and what do you know, the first comment I read! Also, kiss the girl, can you feel the love, hakunah Matata? Think this list may have been made up of someone’s personal favourites?? So many songs missed, he’s a tramp? My reflection?
Seriously no “Colors of the Wind”???
There it is the 9th one.
It deserved better, I agree with you guys. :’)
“Circle of Life” would be my number 1, though once I saw “Wish Upon a Star,” I completely understood that being Disney in a nutshell.
Oh man the Los Lobos cover of “I wanna be like you” is *sweet*! Good to see both that and “Bare Necessities” rank highly — but yeah, leaving off “Pink Elephants…” is a *crime*! Those are my top three, respectively. And yes!! Peeking under rocks is full of actual pleasures – so many little critters to find! ;)
Who is the person obsessed with Jungle Book? Laaaaaaame list.
I’m a bit disappointed by the general lack of
A: Awesome Disney Villain songs (ie, Poor Unfortunate Souls, Mother Knows Best, Hellfire, Savages, Friends on the Other Side)
B: The glaring omission of lots of fantastic Disney Renaissance movies with fantastic music (Pocahontas, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Mulan…even Beauty and the Beast got pretty much shafted besides “Be our Guest”)
Yes! “Reflection”, “God Help the Outcast”, “I can Go the Distance” are all great songs with rich instrumentation, lyrics, and melody!
I would have put “Gaston” on my list if it was available for voting and maybe even “Les Poissons” – those songs are so funny :-)
My first would have almost certainly have been Hellfire if it had been a choice. That song has always had a way of getting into my head, though God Help the Outcasts would have been a really close second. I’m not even the biggest fan of Notre Dame, but it’s got one of the greatest villains and some of the absolute greatest songs.
One of the amazing things about being at Disneyland is hearing all this music all day long. Disney’s legacy in song is very, very rich. I totally agree with #1 here, Baby Mine should be #2.
What’s with the Mary Poppins and Jungle Book bias? Obviously these kinds of lists are never gonna please anyone but it just sounds like a few of the staff got together and said “Hey name me some good Disney songs” and out came the list.
Forget the title—-“Someday My Prince Will Come” is one of the greatest songs for improvizational jazz ever written—listen to John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner with Miles Davis, and many other professional (Keith Jarett) and amateur artists who do so many things with the melody.
Love that song, it’s my favorite, so poignant, and, yes, open to being performed in so many ways.
Missing villain songs. Poor Unfortunate Souls, Gaston, Be Prepared, and especially Hellfire all deserve to make this list.
Also, if Nightmare Before Christmas counts as a Disney movie, This is Halloween should be there.
“This is Halloween” should totally be on the list. Nightmare before Christmas is in the Disney family even if it was released through another studio
Hakuna matata- I was really expecting this song to be on here! How many people say this all the time?!
You love these songs, but fail to acknowledge many of the songwriters. Why is the artist more important than the creator(s) of the song? Many artists can perform a song, but it is only created once.
It is the same with people posting lyrics, often without permission – they list the artist, but not the writer.
Where’s Love is an open door?
And ‘Be Our Guest’?
This list begs for: So this is love, Kiss the girl, Hakuna Matata to name a few.
No Tarzan thats a joke best soundtrack in any disney movie hands down love phil collins
I love all the disney movies. The best is Frozen:)
Of all the Disney songs ever made, THESE are out options. what a pity.
Why not give a selection of two to three songs per movie, ANIMATED only. and see from there…
I CAN’T make my Top 10 up there! So I will compile it here!
10. Dig a Little Deeper- It’s fun, and jazzy, and SINGING flamingos! ‘Nuff said.
9. I’ve Got A Dream- Actually addresses really important things (i.e. DREAMS) and makes it hilarious!
8. I see the Light- Best Love Duet ever. It’s just so sweet and I feel the chemistry EVERY time.
7. I won’t say I’m in love- Can see this being me if I ever fall in love.
6. Topsy Turvy- It’s a mental kind of fun song.
5. Down in New Orleans (both of them)- Who are those people doing the instrumental? I love them! It’s a really great opening song.
4. Court of Miracles- Underrated song from an underrated soundtrack. It’s funny but dark because two of our main cast are gonna be hung.
3. Bells of Notre Dame- BEST introductory song! And the reprise is also amazing- THE BELLS OF NOTRE DAAAAMMME!
2. Reflection- Yeah, I get you, Mulan, I do.
1. Hellfire- Because Latin chanting and minor chords, some of my favourite things! (I’m serious!) And it’s just so dramatic and dark and utterly twisted that it’s amazing.
Seriously, I’ll Make A Man Out Of You isn’t here? It’s one of the best disney songs!
What about “We Are One?” From Lion King II: Simba’s Pride?
Don’t get me wrong I love all these songs but come on there isn’t a single song from Mulan which has by far the best overall music selection from the sweet ballad “reflection” sung by misunderstood girl to the ironic “be a man” sung by the ignorant general. Though frozen and tangled are close the reindeer song is kinda creepy and the song with the thugs in the bar though inspiring is very predictable. The songs in Mulan tie in all stereotypes of that era while touching our hearts and making us cry with laughter and I believe at least one should be considered
1) you’ve never had a friend like me.
2) Under the sea.
3) A whole new world
4) Be our Guest
5) Circle of life
Those lades and Gentlemen are classics song that pretty much every one sing to this day let me know if i forgot any fyi (“Frozen”is not a classic YET give it 10 years if they still sing “let it go” or “do you want to build a snow man” then and only then Frozen is a classic movie)
I’m surprised that Friend Like Me didn’t make the cut. Also Circle of Life is #3? It should be #2. I do agree with #1 though as it is the most iconic Disney song.
I’m also surprised that Feed the Birds didn’t make the list. That was one of Walt Disney’s favorite songs.
No, Hakuna Matata? Geezus that song was awesome.
No “On Eagles’ Wings?” No “City of God?” (For all you Catholics out there.)
Pochahontas Colurs of the wind?????
Add the Robin Hood songs
Yes! The Phony King of England one of my faves!
I’m surprised that under the sea did not get far because come on guys it is a classic
What happened to eye to eye goofy movie that was awesome…or maybe didn’t make it because a black guy sang it ?
Hakuna Matata!
Where is beauty and the beast. That song won all kinds of awards and is top 5 on almost every Disney list. Also kiss the girl(little mermaid )
Toy Story is Pixar not Disney right?
Toy Story was by Disney AND Pixar, but now Disney owns Pixar, so…
Lady and the Tramp got in but Hunchback of Notre Dame (and hellfire) didn’t.
Why does it show that My first vote is to a whole new world from alladin my vote was for Let It Go(“Frozen”)
hehe, that serves Frozen right! Worst song ever! Not as good as the classics and never will be! hahahahhahaha!! (Got a bit carried away there)
I basically all of these, but “Let It Go” is the greatest of them all! <3
Colors of the Wind?
Let It Go does not even deserve a spot on greatest Disney songs of all time, its probably that high because the toddlers and kids are hassling there parents for the movie or album of it. Its no where near as classic as the other songs that are on here. I stick to the 2D animation rather than the 3D as 2D was way better as they didn’t have sucky villains/characters and plots most of the time.
I’m playing these’s songs for my 2 year old granddaughter. .
I personally rank songs into three categories for disney. 1)elite 2) good and 3)over-rated (no disney song sucks bad enough to get a bd rating) None of these break into my elite category, and 3 (circle of life, a whole new world, and let it go) are the top 3 from the over-rated part. The fact that they let you rank them but only gave 1 option for other is stupid. Also, the two best soundtracks in disney are hercules and tangled, but they do not have songs at all on here.
i can’t believe that “Strangers Like Me” from Tarzan, “One Little Slip” from Chicken Little and “Little Wonders” from Meet the Robinsons did not crack the top 20. Would have loved to see some of the villian songs too like “Poor Unfortunate Souls” or “Friends from the Other Side”.