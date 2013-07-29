‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’: Is this peace treaty for real?

So, after years (and seasons) of bitter feuding, failed therapy, hurt feelings and high-pitched squeaking from Teresa, it seemed in Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” that the war is over. Somebody, set up a parade and call the baton twirlers! Or give Dr. V her own series on Bravo (wait, she has one)!

Anyway, it seems that Dr. V was able to waltz in and, through swearing and screaming Italian-style, do what the meek team builders couldn’t — make Teresa apologize. I’m still not convinced that a producer was hiding behind Teresa’s chair with a small caliber gun pressed against the back of her neck, but it’s still a win, I guess.

Still, I have to believe that the show producers are playing a very, very heavy hand in this new and improved Teresa. Given that she’s become the woman we love to hate most on the “Real Housewives” franchise (not that we don’t hate many, many of these women, but Teresa we hate just a little more), I have to think someone told her it’s time to dial it back before she gets a death threat or, worse, ratings fall off. That was a joke. I think. But the bickering and the crazy eyes and the endless, convenient smearing of Melissa’s reputation had to be getting old for even loyal supporters (and Teresa has some, I’ve heard).

As much as Teresa and Joe Gorga hug it out, and as cuddly and drunk as everyone is the next evening, even with production interference I’m not convinced this detente will last more than an episode or two. Rosie has a “nervous feeling” that the peace between the two Joes is not an easy one, and I didn’t buy Teresa’s apology to Kathy for a moment.

That Teresa is now expected to make nice with Jacqueline (well played, Caroline) suggests to me that Teresa is about ready to blow from all the repressed hostility and could easily run her car over an old lady in the grocery store parking lot or beat a puppy to death at some point. Even her husband can’t stomach her bitching when she wants to tear into her last remaining target — Jacqueline — and shuts her down.

It would be nice to think that Dr. V, in her largely inappropriate and foul-mouthed way, is a miracle worker. Heck, her phone’s probably ringing off the hook right now (at least a lot more than it did for “L.A. Shrinks”). But I think, if she accomplished anything, it was being a little too tough for Teresa to easily dismiss and hot enough to make both Joes want to be good boys in her presence. But one weekend of therapy does not a lasting cure make. Maybe next time, instead of running off to a rustic “castle,” the whole gang can meet for a krav maga retreat or something.

Of course, if everyone makes nice and gets along, I have to wonder what “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will even be about anymore. Maybe Kathy can turn it into a cooking show. After all these years of unresolved stress, I could stand to get a damn cannoli recipe out of this.

[Oh, wait. Just saw that charges have finally, officially been filed against Teresa and Joe Giudice, and they are facing a bajillion years in jail for fraud. So, maybe she wants to ask nice on TV in case jurors are watching?]

Do you think the peace will last? Do you think Dr. V is a miracle worker? Do you think Teresa and Jacqueline will make up?