Reality TV Roundup: ‘Survivor’ guys make a stupid move and Courtney gets thrashed on ‘The Bachelor’

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…?
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Runway,” “Celebrity Apprentice” or any other competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.
COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
SURVIVOR
The men win immunity. So what do they do? Go to tribal council and eliminate Bill. That makes sense.
The locations for seasons 25 and 26 are revealed. And yes, they will be other hot, sticky places.
Russell Hantz’s new TV show about house flipping gets a debut date. Yay.
Yay about Russell! Will be watching that for sure!