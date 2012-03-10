Reality TV Roundup: ‘Survivor’ guys make a stupid move and Courtney gets thrashed on ‘The Bachelor’

03.11.12 6 years ago

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…?

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Runway,” “Celebrity Apprentice” or any other competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too. 

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS 

SURVIVOR

The men win immunity. So what do they do? Go to tribal council and eliminate Bill. That makes sense. 

The locations for seasons 25 and 26 are revealed. And yes, they will be other hot, sticky places. 

Russell Hantz’s new TV show about house flipping gets a debut date. Yay.   

THE AMAZING RACE
Elliott and Andrew are eliminated, and yet Brachel survives to whine and cry again. 
So what went wrong? Elliott and Andrew explain it all for you. And HitFix. 
THE VOICE
Ready for the live shows? NBC has set up its schedule for them. Think April. 
Christina Aguilera continues her comeback by singing the theme song for Will Ferrell’s new movie
THE BACHELOR
It’s time for the women to tell all, and mostly they tell Courtney to eff off. 
Ben denies having cheated on the woman he proposed to. WARNING – LINK CONTAINS SPOILERS!
AMERICAN IDOL
Carrie Underwood goes Angelina Jolie for her new album cover. 
Kris Allen has a vision of love, and you can listen to it here
Want to meet the final 13? Read interviews with them here. 
Scott McCreery records the exit song for the show. I guess it’s better than a piano playing cat. 
The top 13 sing songs by Whitney and Stevie. Some of them even sing them well. 
Jeremy Rosado is the first member of the top 13 to be cut. Eh. 
Jeremy says J Lo tried to save him. At least that’s what he tells his pillow, late at night. 
TOP CHEF
It’s time for the reunion, and Bev finally gets her chance to tell off the Mean Girls! Oh, wait. Not really. 
The final six talk about being sequestered. Bev demands an apology from Heather! And she almost, sort of gets it, but not really. 
PROJECT RUNWAY ALL STARS
Kenley, the only girl left in the competition, packs her scissors. And yet we still have Michael’s stupid gowns only a model can wear. Great. 
NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS
 
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY
Is it time to send these irritating blondes packing for good? Probably. 
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
Sheree and Kandi fight. Phaedra watches. Kim watches. We watch. For some reason. 
MISC.
If you haven’t watched “The Real Housewives of Disney” with LiLo, you should. 
Watch the formerly fat get skin removal surgery. Proceed at your own risk. 

