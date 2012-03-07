NBC sets ‘Voice’ live shows, Howard Stern’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ premiere

NBC has set up its schedule for “The Voice” live shows, and Tuesday results episodes, starting in April, plus a special in-season launch for Howard Stern’s reign on “America’s Got Talent.”

Two-hour live episodes of “The Voice” will begin on Monday, April 2, which won’t actually change your schedule any if you’re already watching the smash competition show. The shift comes with the premiere of “The Voice” live shows on Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. nestled between episodes of “The Biggest Loser” and “Fashion Star.”

NBC will milk six weeks of live performances and results shows from “The Voice.”

“The Voice” will wrap up its second season with a two-hour performance episode on Monday, May 7 and a two-hour finale on Tuesday, May 8.

Those “Voice” dates just formalized the expected spring run.

The interesting footnote in NBC’s Wednesday (March 7) release is that the summertime hit “America’s Got Talent” will tip-toe into May Sweeps for what is expected to be the fairly anticipated debut of radio personality Howard Stern as the show’s new judge.

“America’s Got Talent” will now have its season premiere over Monday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 15 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on both nights. Reliably the most watched series of the summer — six summers in a row, if you want to get specific — “America’s Got Talent” will settle into its regular Monday 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 p.m. slots the following week.

This will be the first time “America’s Got Talent” has had its premiere as part of the regular, Nielsen-approved, TV season.