Recap: ‘Survivor: One World’ – ‘Bum-Puzzled’

Pre-credit sequence. The Men return. Matt is gone. Mike misses Matt and laments The Old Guy, The Little Guy and The Guy Guy Who Doesn’t Want To Work are in charge, but don’t know what they’re doing. Muscular Mark Twain is feeling good about his alliance, including Leif, who appears to be sleeping in a wooden crate. I’m very confused and disturbed by that image, which was half “Nosferatu” and half “Profit.” Anyway, Muscular Mark Twain is OK with letting Mike skate along, because he also wants to get rid of Colton’s Public Enemy No. 1, Bill.
Snail trail. As for the Women? They’re cracking little snails and frying them up for protein. Mmm… Snails. Monica says that between coconuts, snails and the rice, they’re not starving at all. The snails smell so good that the men are gravitating over to the grub. They’re so hungry that Jonas proposes that if the Women let him use the net, he’ll share half of his catch. “It’s just crazy how much the roles have reversed in nine days,” Chelsea chuckles, before Jonas insists that really the men don’t need any additional food. “I don’t really care either way,” Jonas bluffs. “Obviously he cares a lot,” grumbles Kim. “I don’t know if their emotions are turning them wacky,” Troyzan stereotypes.
Tic, Tac, Donut. Let’s get to an Reward Challenge. Teams have to fire coconuts at a wall of targets using a slingshot. First tribe to knock out five targets wins. Want to know what they’re playing for? A choice of Comfort (pillows, blankets, mattress), Protection (a tarp) or Luxury (coffee and donuts). Nobody cares much about the first two options, but the chance for donuts is apparently worth playing for. Tarzan and then Kat are the first to connect. And then, for a really long time, nothing happens. Jeff Probst’s Word of the Day toilet paper told him that this was a good day for “obliterate.” Eventually, the Women get within one target of Reward. It’s up to Jonas — or “Jason” as Muscular Mark Twain calls him — to keep the men around and he gets the Men within two of reward. With a sure shot, Monica helps the Women win their third straight challenge. They’re giddy. Even Jeff Probst is almost impressed. But Muscular Mark Twain dubs it “pure luck.” The Women *want* donuts, but they’re smart enough to figure out that the tarp is more necessary.
How about a little fire, scarecrow? “The challenge itself was kinda a fluke,” Jonas grumbles. “We need to stop thinking about them as just some chicks over there,” Bill says, calling the “chicks” both “tough” and “serious competitors.” On the beach, Leif accidentally reveals to Bill that Colton wanted him out. Ooops. The music gets ominous and Bill gets glowery. “Well, you know, that’s what happens, bro,” Bill tells Leif, before telling us that the gloves are off and the game has changed. But what looked to be a private conversation was not so private and Colton’s attentions have turned to Leif. “That little Munchkin is about to get knocked back to Oz,” Colton says, completing the smooth transition from “TV villain” to “old-fashioned a**hole.” Wicked Witch Colton summons Leif to account for his sins. Leif squirms. And squirms. And finally confesses and apologizes. Wow. Then Colton tells Leif that he’s “turning into an annoying little Ooompa-Loompa.” Colton tells Leif, “I told you to pick a side and you picked the wrong side.” Leif is actually feeling guilty about having blown everybody’s trust. We’re all wondering what other fictional little people Colton has up his sleeve as references.
K-A-T spells “Cat.” Bats! So many BATS! Tree-mail arrives in the form of a puzzle. It says something about working together in pairs and being smart and stuff. Kat immediately worries that if she’s paired with somebody as dumb as she is, there may be problems. Kat specifically tells Alicia that she doesn’t want to be with her, which Alicia takes mighty personally. Sabrina attempts to play peacemaker, worrying that this fracas might take their already tenuous communication and make the Women into more of a hot mess. We aren’t told if the men ever completed the puzzle.
If there was a puzzle, yo I’ll solve it. Immunity is back up for grabs. As promised, pairs have to race across teeter-totters and solve three puzzles to get three keys and unlock three flags. Colton and Muscular Mark Twain solve their puzzle first and put the Men in the lead, as Alicia and Chelsea struggle with what Probst REALLY wants them to understand is the easiest puzzle. The Men solve their second puzzle before the Women finish that easy one. Unable to come up with any ideas of their own, Alicia and Chelsea go take a peek at the what the Men did. Probst mocks them. The Men mock them. The Men complete their third puzzle as the Women are still trying to cheat and look at the completed second puzzle. Lock one. Lock two. Lock three. The Men win Immunity. They’re overjoyed. Jeff Probst is overjoyed that the status quo has been restored. “That was a blowout. That barely qualified as a challenge,” Probst says before mocking Alicia and Chelsea for several minutes. He isn’t accepting Alicia’s sheepish amusement. He wants her to cry. Alicia doesn’t cry, but her post-challenge attitude makes Christina happy, because she sees a way to avoid elimination.
An idiotic plan is conceived. And, again, the Men are cocky. They really kinda suck, don’t they? And as for the Women? They aren’t that much better. Chelsea and Alicia are called to account for their challenge failure. Sabrina can’t believe that Alicia was laughing post-loss. “Alicia is just dead weight with a mouth,” Sabrina says, before taking Kim aside and arguing that Alicia, rather than Kim should be going home. Meanwhile, Bill thinks it’s a good time to squash some beef with Colton, but Colton would rather recline in the shade than make friends. “You’re going home next, so it really doesn’t matter,” Colton hisses, sending Bill off on his way. “Nothing gets me more frustrated than when somebody doesn’t want to talk,” Bill tells us. But back at the shelter, Bill accosts Colton as “a stuck-up little brat” and tries get him to talk, but Colton keeps spinning in any available alternative direction. To the camera, Colton calls Bill a bad stand-up comedian, instructs him to get a real job and demands Bill’s head on a platter. “Bill just attacked me, got up in my face, started yelling at me,” Colton tells Tarzan, calling Bill “a crazy person.” Hmmm… I guess that’s ONE version of what happened? Colton suggests to Tarzan and Jonas, only half in jest, that the Men should go to the Women and offer to go to Tribal Council in their place.
An idiotic plan is set in motion. Ummm… Really? “I’ve never heard of anyone doing this,” Jonas tells him, calling it “a huge move.” Colton calls it “a smart move,” which is just insane. “I think that’s a hasty decision,” The Smart Pretty Boy Whose Name I Don’t Remember says. Muscular Mark Twain thinks that a trust has been betrayed by Leif and he’s absurdly offended and he even tells the women about this bizarre idea. Muscular Mark Twain stares down his nose at Leif and talks to him like a five-year-old. “What you did is BAD,” MMT tells Leif, rubbing his nose in the badness. Jay is the Pretty Boy I can’t remember and he’s flummoxed that somehow MMT got the impression that Leif was the person to be voted out. “Hey, I don’t care. Let them fall apart over there,” Sabrina says. Kat thinks the Men have lost their marbles. The Men have a mini-vote about going to Tribal Council and Jay reveals that he is “completely bum-puzzled.” “The guys are very confused right now, but I’ve always been able to get people to do what I want and I want Bill gone. I’m running this entire show right now and if you can’t see that, you’re Helen Keller,” Colton boasts. “No foolishness like that would ever go down in this Tribe,” Sabrina announces and the Women agree.
Tribal Council. So who’s gonna show up? It’s THE MEN. The look on Jeff Probst’s face is worthy of all of the Emmys, even if we assume that as an executive producer on the show, he knew exactly who was heading to Tribal Council. In fact, I can’t imagine that that Men did this thing without pulling an on-set producer aside and making sure it was legal. “24 seasons. Some 400 Tribal Councils. Never. Had a tribe. Arrive at Tribal Council. After winning Immunity,” Jeff smiles. It’s left to Troyzan to explain what the heck they’re doing there, with Leif as the victim of all of the blame. Leif says he tries playing with his heart on his sleeve, which even Jeff isn’t buying. “You understand strategically how dangerous that is?” Probst asks Leif, treating him like he’s nothing more than a woman. Jay, sitting a foot away, still doesn’t know what’s happening. Probst suggests the strong possibility this could be the dumbest move in “Survivor” history, but Bill’s happy to go along with it. Colton tries flipping the script, by going into his anti-Bill, anti-stand-up rant. “I love the kid to death. We just come from two totally different backgrounds,” Bill says, explaining that it’s about upbringing more than black-and-white. “Yes, I did go to a private, all-white school, but I do have African-American people in my life,” Colton protests, playing the Black Friend Card. “Who?” Probst asks, point-blank. “My housekeeper,” Colton responds, insisting that she’s “like a member of my family.” “A paid worker,” Probst responds. Here, Colton clarifies that he’s not opposed to stand-up comics, just to struggling stand-up comics. “Are you out of your mind? You haven’t worked an honest day in your life,” Bill snaps back. “Don’t judge me. I don’t judge you, so don’t look down on me,” Bill rants. “Whatever, Bill,” Colton says. WOW. At this point, *Probst* plays The Gay Card, asking if any groups where he’s from look down on him for his sexuality. Colton protests that rich people love gay folks, but po’ white trash folks have the problems. But wait! It gets better. Muscular Mark Twain protests that Colton has been painted in the wrong light. “I think it’s time to quit talking about goddamn race. I’m tired of it. I want people to base what they think about somebody on how they behave and what their merits are,” says MMT, a proud, long-standing white man, before playing the We Have a Black President card. “It’s very interesting what’s developed here tonight,” Probst says.
The Vote. Ummm… What the heck is about to happen. Colton votes for Bill, tells him he’ll never like him and urges him to take his broke-ass home. Probst goes to tally the votes: Leif. Bill. Bill. Bill. Bill. Bill. Leif smiles with relief. Miraculously, Colton goes with a “disaffected” look rather than sneering or smirking. “My tribe is doing some very unorthodox things,” Bill says, being philosophical and admirably gracious.
Bottom Line: On one hand, that was crazy and crazy-entertaining. There’s a lot to be said for an episode going where no previous “Survivor” episode has gone before and Colton deserves a lot of credit for masterminded both the insane move to go to Tribal Council after winning, but also for effectively switching the vote to Bill and away from Leif. “Survivor” has had powerful leaders before, but it’s never had a leader so powerful he could go full-on Jim Jones and force his tribe to willfully commit suicide. If this game thrives on unexpected twists and unprecedented strangeness, passing around Kool-Aid and forcing your Tribe to self-decimate? That’s impressive. And if we want to give Colton full credit, you have to figure he still hopes to realign with the Women. If that’s his plan, he knows that there’s no value in the Men getting too great a majority. It could have been 8-6 Men after tonight’s vote and instead it’s 7-7 and Colton has managed to simultaneously make himself the shot-caller for the Men pre-Merge, while plausibly remaining post-Merge shot-caller in a totally different alliance. That’s brilliant-ish. But…
Bottom Line II. I now hate Colton. And you all now hate Colton. And I don’t hate him in a “He’s the villain in a game of ‘Survivor,'” way. I hate Colton in a “I suspect he’s just a dreadful person” way. He went over-the-top so many times and so many different ways in tonight’s episode that he’s a lost cause, sympathy-wise. And, in turn, Colton has caused me to hate everybody who has been spinelessly unwilling to stand up for themselves even to the camera. Like I understand why Leif was obsequious to Colton in the shelter, but surely if he had walked over the the confessional and launched into a “Who the heck does Colton think he is?!?” monologue, we’d have seen it? Leif and Jonas and Troyzan and Muscular Mark Twain are just letting Colton run the game. Credit Mike for expressing some doubts. Credit Jay for at least being dumbfounded. They still both played along. I guess I respect Colton’s gameplay, while hating him as a person, but otherwise, the Men are a lost cause. Meanwhile…
Bottom Line III. The Women are also useless, or at least there’s a core group of them that are useless. I think Chelsea, Kim, Monica and Sabrina probably have potential I hold out hope that one of those four might have a little player in them eventually.
What a WEIRD episode. It was fun, but I don’t think it speaks well for the developing season, if we’re only watching to see if somebody, anybody, is eventually going to kick Colton in the nads…
“I think it’s time to quit talking about goddamn race. I’m tired of it. I want people to base what they think about somebody on how they behave and what their merits are”
— Muscular Mark Twain’s version of the “I Have A Dream” speech
MMT left off the part of the speech where he says, “in the absence of merit, I will just align myself with malignant, racist trash, and then totally blame the victim. Cause that’s how I roll.'”
That was amazing …but made me feel dirty. I sat in silence for about 20 mind after the show ended. Not sure if I want to check out for the rest of the season or keep watching and start rooting against the men. ALL the men. Because in my experience with racism, it’s not the actual rackets that are the problem. There’s few of them and I appreciate them letting me know clearly where they stand. No, the problem is too many “decent” people stand idly by while trash like Colton run wild. It would only take one or two people to speak up and Colton would check himself. Instead they empower him. Those are the true cowards/idiots.
Muscular MT is ruining my love of Huck Finn. I’d like to send them all down the river… Why are the men allowing Colton to run the show? He is a mean, lazy, condescending, entitled bully. Oh please let one of these men stand up to Colton the Tyrant.
I think the reason why people aren’t standing up to Colton, is that MMT is very much constantly standing right there with Colton.
Its twice at tribe now he’s “stood up” for Colton, and spoken on his behalf.
It’s tough to convince the rest of your alliance to turn on one person in the alliance, even if it makes all the sense in the world to vote them out. But attempting to do that with MMT, would be impossible, and its clear that all the guys are just afraid of saying anything that is going to get the target directed on them.
Sabrina had the same issue when she brought up the idea of voting off Alicia. Even though it might be a good idea, people aren’t going to turn on their own alliance unless they themselves feel threatened by the person in their own alliance.
Look at what happened to Leif, which telling Bill he was going home next wasn’t really that big of secret. Everyone in the Average Joe alliance had already talked about voting out Bill last week, and they did it right infront of Jay. Furthermore, if its one idol per tribe, which it likely is, Colton has it, everyone knows he has it, so how was Bill going to be able to save himself even if he knew he was next?
I also think that the last few seasons of Survivor are partially to blame here as well. Everyone Survivor plan is now latch on to some awful person, or awful leader (check and check in Colton’s case), and ride them to the final because they won’t win.
Not sure if I can tolerate watching Colton. Never seen a person so mean and such a bigot. shame on you colton and shame on mark burnett for allowing this to be on survivor
I’ve watched every season of Survivor, some more than once. I don’t know if I can watch the rest of this season.
The only other contestant who even compares to Colton in terms of being a terrible person was NaOnka. And she was a distant second at best.
Crazy episode, just crazy. I love Greg’s penmanship, he is so classy. 100% Renaissance man.
Who is this “Greg” of whom you speak?
-Daniel
Oh, I’m sorry. I meant to say the jungle version of Mark Twain, king of the plastic surgery. Not much to expect from a Doug Silver’s Starliter. I just wish he suggested the Scaramouche nickname before they settle on Tarzan. It would be more intimidating.
It’s not really fun to watch a racist dominate. I hate this asshole more than Russell, which I didn’t think possible.
If he’s not gone soon, I am.
To quote King Arthur, “Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses.” In this context, every single guy voted to go to tribal council, even Bill and Leif who KNEW that their game-lives were on the line. It was decided that it only a unanimous vote would send the guys to TC, so why did Bill or Leif not veto it? Yeah, they would have been on the hot seat for another few days, but a lot can happen in a few days to change the game.
Even Probst called it: “… and they did it. They gave up immunity in what is one of the dumbest moves ever.” This was worse than giving up an individual immunity idol necklace, this is a 2-person swing against your team come merge time.
I disliked Colton from day 1 and I can’t wait to see his plans fall apart like we all know they will somewhere down the line. But if you’re playing the game and you see what a horrible, despicable person this is, do you take him to the end with you?
King Arthur didn’t say that. The “bloody peasant” did.
Ah but therein lies the problem. The people playing the game – the 4 in his alliance who will make the merge – and more than half the women DON’T see what a horrible, despicable person he is…
Mulder – I realized that this morning when I woke up. I plead insanity. Or at least the violence inherent in the system.
Watching this episode just made me feel dirty
Two questions:
1. Did Colton use Leif as a “Straw Man,” convincing them that they needed to vote him out once he saw that was the way the team was thinking? then once they agreed to go to Tribal Council, was he able to convince them to vote for Bill? If so, he’s a much better player than I gave him credit for being.
2. Early in the episode, Leif and Bill talk about how they need to find an idol. Do they know that if they find it, they have to give it to someone on the other team? Do they think that Colton actually found a HII? It’s ironic that last week Colton said he doesn’t believe in hand-outs, but owes a lot of his power in the game to the hand-out that he accepted.
Leemats – It felt like Colton basically got everybody to come to their own conclusions about the cancer in the tribe who needed to be excised so desperately and then, once everybody decided to go in for the ridiculous plan, he re-steered the anti-Leif faction in his direction. If you accept that Colton had a genuinely monomaniacal need to get rid of Bill that went beyond any sense of what was a “good” or “bad” gameplay, what he did was brilliant.
And yeah, I don’t know what Leif and Bill were thinking regarding the Idol. Matt told me in our interview last week that everybody know Sabrina had found the Idol, but couldn’t keep it…
-Daniel
I doubt the plan was ever Leif, that was all just bullshit to get Bill to agree to go.
Agree with Andrew. Only way to get bill to agree to it.
Are we sure that every time you find an idol that you have to give it to the other team?
I thought because they are living in the same area, there are just going to be idols that are for your team, and some that are not for your team. If you find one that isn’t for your team, you have to give it up.
I could have sworn Sabrina found an idol that wasn’t for her team, and thus had to give it up.
Anyone else remember?
WTF?? Where do they find these people??
Purposely going to Tribal to vote out a traiter? Think! You passed up an opportunity to have the other tribe lose a member and become weaker. You purposely made your own tribe weaker? Un-$#%#$-believable…
Probst was in a shitty mood again. Berating the women during the competition and then rubbing it in at the end. What a jackass…
Colton is a fucking racist asshole like Naonka from a few seasons ago. What is their screening process when casting people. Why do they let racist assholes into this game? He’s not a villain – he’s a piece of shit. Are we supposed to put up with another Naonka?
I’d love to smack that shit eating grin off that asshole’s face…
We are still early in the season but Colton is well on his way to becoming the most hated Survivor of all-time.
I also thought it didn’t make any sense for Bill to agree to go to TC. Either he gets voted out or even if he survives the vote, he loses 3 days to improve his position within the game.
Oh, I agree. Why did Bill agree to go to TC? Look, I know we are only seeing what the producers want us to see, but it looks to me that the only criteria to be on the show for the men was to be spineless eunuchs. Colton is easy to hate but I am beginning to hate everyone else who won’t stand up to him.
I would trade every villain, every annoying person, every dumbass from previous episodes of “Survivor” to come back to the show so I wouldn’t have to endure another minute of Colton. I wanna fuck him up bad.
What kind of idiot are you to give up immunity over this? Stupid understates what happens. The men don’t deserve to win at all. They have no balls.
I have to admit, Colton pulled off the impossible: He made me cheer the concept of committing a hate crime.
I hope he goes home to Alabama and gets the respect he deserves.
I think this episode underlines how bad the survivor casts in recent years has been. The issue isn’t Colton who doesn’t deserver the time it takes to type out insults. The issue is the other men who for some reason went along with the plan to give up immunity. This shows that none of them have ever seen Survivor before, and that none of them are of average or greater intelligence. I find myself without a single person worth rooting for. Unprepared Idiots vs. Horrible human beings vs Catty women. And the winner is? Not us. We all lose in this scenario.
It makes me sad to see how far survivor has fallen since Fiji. It makes me sadder to think that probably most viewers prefer this awful cast to talented players or decent human beings.
Agreed. Casting standards apparently have gone out the window. This has happened too many times over the last few years. The producers must just be picking names out of a hat instead of screening them properly.
I don’t know how much more I can put up with. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed a season since Heroes vs Villains. It’s all gone downhill since then.
Oh they were aware of Colton and his mouth, that’s why they cast him. I don’t think anyone expected him to be so polarizing though. I’m sure there’s A LOT we can’t even see
Well, what I would have liked to have seen was Bill punching that jackass in the face. Still, I am happy to see that, in the end, Bill took the high road as he existed that stinking pile of sh@t. I can’t believe that those jackasses call themselves the “men’s team”. I’m not even sure whether I will be able to stomach the rest of the season.
Seconded. Bill gets a lot of respect for taking the high road. I would have punched Colton in the face and probably be in court for assault.
If I were Bill, I simply would have looked at the men and said “this is the person running your tribe? This is the person you want leading you? Vote for him tonight to flush out the idol, I’ll go home and next week you can get rid of this cancer.”
Why are the men so fearful of Colton? I lost all respect for him after he refused to even talk to Bill. Giving up a 2 person advantage? How do the men NOT see taht he’s trying to sabotage the men for the sake of the women.
Make things worse, my second least-favorite person Alicia, was looking like she was going home for the women. Shucks1!
colton called leif an oompa loompa and munchkin. his ignorance is unbearable. you’d think someone who has likely faced unjust discrimination in the past would be a little more aware of treating people the right way. apparently not.
I wonder what would happen if someone called a black player a monkey and a tar baby? Same thing as Colton in my opinion.
Colton = worst person ever. Is it wrong to hope he dies on the island? I don’t care how well he manipulates a pack of idiots, I will never respect that bigoted, narcissistic, snob. The world is a worse place with Colton in it. He has darkened all of humanity with his very existence. The sooner he stops drawing breath, the better off everyone else will be. Maybe I’m over reacting.
Bill is a much better person than I. If it had been me, and I’d known I was going home, and I was so poor I couldn’t be sued, I’d have whooped Colton’s bratty little azz.
What a disguisting, vile piece of crap this show was tonight. I have never been so insulted as a viewer, and like you Dan, am shocked that those losers didn’t vote out Colten after crossing so many lines. Drink the koolaid, much, sheep? So much of me wants to stop watching but the preview has me intrigued. Whoever said Colton is on his way to becoming the most hated, I’d say tonight sealed it. I loved Russel, I still think he’s the greatest Survivor ever, and even I’m appalled at the behaviour of Colton. Ugh, it does leave you dirty, as another commentor posted, that they would vote out a young and able guy of a different race who a gay guy couldn’t connect with over two old guys and a midget. Flabbergasted and steaming!
As Ragan said on Twitter, playing the black friend card is more racist than saying you don’t know any black people lol
[www.billposley.com] This is Bill’s home page, he’s also on Twitter. Been reading what people have been saying aboout Colton, no one likes him either there it seems
Listen carefully during the “oompa-loompa” line. Based on the audio in the background (or lack there of) and that we didn’t see Colton’s face as he was saying it, I think that particular insult was stitched in from an interview and wasn’t said to Leif directly.
Still, horrible human being, and dumb for the rest of the tribe to go along with this crap. I’d rather see lots of people playing the game intelligently.
It’s also very possible the producers fed him the line to say. As a lot of “reality” shows are mostly written.
This is my first season of watching Survivor, so I don’t know know all the ins and outs of the team strategies, but since Colton is driving the team because of his immunity idol, couldn’t the others just plainly announce a strategy to all vote for Colton and force him to use his immunity idol? Of course, his vote would be the sole vote to knock someone else out, but at least that sacrifice would even the playing field.
The smug look on his face as he opts not to use his idol makes me wish that the others would secretly conspire to vote for him and get him off the show – to his complete surprise
To put it simply, Jason, yes. But for some reason the rest of the tribe looks up to him like a God.
In past seasons, that’s exactly what would happen – the tribe would “flush” out the idol and force the person to use it when they know he or she has it.
I should also add, in fairness, that it’s important to be on the side of a team having an idol after the merge, however. It can be a huge power player. But that’s often when the other tribe doesn’t know about it. In this case, the women know.
Jason there are ways to play strategically to force him to play his Idol without giving him control over the outcome. If six other people split 3-3 between voting for Colton and voting for, say, Tarzan, then if Colton plays the Idol Tarzan goes home and it doesn’t matter who Colton and Tarzan vote for.
I understand that they want controversial players. Russell was hated yet people still watched. I hope producers understand that Colton is hated and I don’t want to keep watching.
Survivor is quickly turning into Fear Factor with their casting. Everyone is unlikable and you can’t find anyone to root for.
Russell was a villain who provided entertainment. You either loved him or hated him but I don’t think many people wanted to personally choke the life out of him.
Colton on the other hand is a racist piece of shit who makes everyone uncomfortable. He’s an embarrassment to the show and to humanity in general. I don’t want to see another player like him or Naonka on ever again.
I’ll echo what Mulderism said — Russell was good entertainment. And, to be completely fair to him, he was a darn good player on his first season. He did some fantastic strategic play and I was one of the people who said he deserved to win it all at the end.
I don’t usually have a problem rooting for people I dislike to win, if they are good players. Colton is neither a good player, nor is he a decent human being.
I’ll echo what Mulderism said — Russell was good entertainment. And, to be completely fair to him, he was a darn good player on his first season. He did some fantastic strategic play and I was one of the people who said he deserved to win it all at the end.
I don’t usually have a problem rooting for people I dislike to win, if they are good players. Colton is neither a good player, nor is he a decent human being.
Russell led a tribe down in numbers 4 to 8 postmerge to the final four. Unheard of. Nuff said about him, whether you like him or not. If Colton gets 2nd place, we can applaud his move here. Until then no way.
So far the only one in the guy camp that has shown any intelligence in gameplay is Mike.
He successful threw Leif under the bus, then watched the alliance self destruct in epic fashion.
I honestly do not think Colton made a smart move to get out Bill now, and if he did it with his eyes set on post merge, then I think he’s way ahead of himself.
Why wouldn’t Colton just be happier to go to the merge with his Average Joe alliance of 5?
If Colton is thinking of immediately flipping to the girls in an alliance, what makes him they aren’t just going to use him, then cut him loose (like was Cochran last season)?
It’s pretty clear the women from their interactions with Colton went from liking him, to finding him ridiculously annoying to be around. I would love to see him betrayed in some way by the women, who he somehow feels he has this guarrenteed alliance with.
first ever episode to actually make me angry while watching it. honestly it felt like a completely stupid move for me. i would say that sabrina is just about the only person on either tribe worth voting for at this point.
Colton is a vile spoiled bully and brat. I can’t understand why the guys did not just turn around and vote him out, or at least force him to use the idol so that his power is eliminated. If any of them had ever seen the show, they should know that the HII is not an all powerful tool. It protects for one round. That’s it.
But then again I am not sure why the guys agreed to even go to Tribal Council on what seemed a pretty minor offence. So what if Bill knew he was next. If the numbers still lined against him, there was not much he could do. The only benefit for this elimination was to give Colton what he wanted, and he may even be able to get a few women to support him when the tribes are mixed up or at the merge. No other guy would benefit from Bill being eliminated now as opposed to waiting until they actually needed to go to TC, at which point many things could have changed.
I am no longer surprised that Russell was able to manipulate his tribe members like sheep, because Colton is doing the same thing, and being malicious about it to a point that even Russell never attempted. I would hope at this point, one of the them realizes that Colton is now the goat to be brought to tribal to ensure that person’s win. So far no one seems smart enough to realize that.
It’s also a little scary that “The Help” still exists today. I thought when “Crash” won the Oscar a few years ago racism was solved.
The smart move would have been to flush the idol and have Bill go home. The alliance could have remained strong (brought in Mike to replace Colton, which brings in muscle for challenges to replace whatever it is Colton does in challenges/around camp). Now they can’t get rid of Colton WITHOUT losing the numbers. Terribly dumb move for the guys.
I hate Colton, but he has to stay until the end. Good Lord, he was responsible for EVERYTHING that happened in this episode! I even can tolerate him winning the whole thing. He sure sounds like a dredful person, but if he keeps this up, it’s gonna be one of the best seasons Survivor ever had. And that’s all I care about.
That’s sad, dude.
If you measure “best” via ratings you are dead wrong. That racist turd is going to drive people away more than Naonka and Special Agent Sheppard’s magenta undies combined.
If you measure best via how much bigotry there is, you may be on to something.
I meant via quality. It’s always a lot more fun when there’s a clear villain (and in four episodes Colton is one of the nastiest I’ve seen on Survivor) causing so much intrigue.
I kept hoping that the guys would blindside Colton. Did none of them even think of it? My God, they are dumb. Colton can’t go soon enough for me.
I also wish you’d quit referring to Tarzan as Muscular Mark Twain, as it’s a ginormous insult to Mark Twain (whom he doesn’t really look like) :-)
I have sat through numerous vile people on Survivor. I outlasted Naonka, I survived Jonny Fairplay, and I endured not one, not two, but THREE seasons with a Hantz on the cast. And never, not ever, have I seen a more racist, sexist, or classist season of Survivor.
Colton is certainly everything that everyone has mentioned here. He’s a racist. Heck, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is homophobic to most gays. He’s most certainly a classist, perhaps even more than he is a racist: I think his bigger problem with Bill was that Bill was poor and in Colton’s eyes uneducated, rather than that Bill was black.
But can we also call out Probst for being a true ass this season? I understand that he’s always had a thing for the beefy guys. He’s always been a little bit sexist. And the women this time around are particularly stupid at times. But he is going way over the line in his narration and his questions at TC. And I’m getting really tired of it.
Bottom line on last night – stupidest move in Survivor history. Possibly one of the stupidest (in terms of intellect and gameplay) casts they have ever had. They have about 2 more episodes to turn this trainwreck around or I’m out. I’ll follow along with Dan’s recaps :)
I’ve been saying this for a while now. Probst is really crossing the line in terms of berating players in challenges and some of his questions in Tribal. At Tribal he should be unbiased and neutral but he seems to ask very pointed questions that could sway opinions. Maybe it makes the show more entertaining but it could end up biasing the players.
I honestly think Probst is tired and burnt out and it is affecting his job as host. And yet his contract keeps getting extended and he stays on.
I’ve been a Survivor fan since season 1 and have dreamed of being on the show – literally. Unfortunately you have to be living in the US to be a contestant. But these past few years have really diminished my enjoyment of the show. Endless casts of terrible players (Naonka, Colton) and stupid gimmicks (Redemption Island, returning players). Plus the game doesn’t seem so challenging anymore. The players are constantly fed and Immunity Idols are practically sitting under a neon sign.
Survivor needs a reboot. Go back to the basics and get a fresh new host.
I’ve never particularly noticed that Probst has been sexist in his comments; which seems to be prominent throughout this blog and many of the comments. I think Probst is just a jerk and wants to stir people. In my opinion he has a responsibility to make pointed comments and break up stupid people. I hope he biases the players, lately all they do is stupidly hang on to some dumb day 1 alliance. I want Probst to probe the idiots and make them think.
OMG PROBST IS SEXIST HE POINTED OUT A LANDSLIDE VICTORY! How else would you describe the men’s victory over the women? And when he called the men’s decision to come to tribal “one of the dumbest” does that mean he’s being sexist towards the men? His position requires he make comments and call it like he sees it. Stop being so sensitive (not necessarily you Mulder, but others here).
Well said, BBQ, the guy has won Emmy’s doing the same thing for years. He’s there to run a commentary, pump you up and bring life to the challenges. Then at Tribal, why not drag out as much as you can, it’s all about being on the hotseat there and adapting to what he asks. You take away Jeff’s commentary you’re changing the game.
Probst has always favored the alpha Males, and given them more love. When you have a set up where one team is all men and one all women it becomes even more evident. He is condescending as hell towards the women this season. It’s ugly. It’s overshadowed by Colton, whose behavior is much uglier, but so far this season is leaving a really bad taste in my mouth.
I might need a break from the show.
To be fair, the women haven’t had a lot to cheer about anyhow and the men got pretty lambasted by Jeff Thursday.
Lol at the Addicted to Survivor group on Facebook. I just blasted some Colton defenders saying if you are defending Colton you probably agree with him and I got banned. I even posted Bill’s link.. Guy can’t win. Please, don’t join that group as clearly they censor way too much.. God it’s a Facebook group, people are sad
there is a normal survivor fb page , that does not censor anything
Am I the only one that thinks Sabrina is brilliant and is almost definitely going to win?
But yeah, the men… They can put together a pyramid puzzle in five seconds flat, which astonishes me since they’re apparently incapable of counting. At least I hope they’re incapable of counting otherwise the only explanation for last night is that they all think satisfying Colton’s personal grudge immediately was worth more than the $1 million they all just walked away from.
Fuck , who is the irrational ones! Fing guys, going to tribal willingly … f this sh*** stupidest episode ever! how come none of the guys stood up to a fing spoilt prick? seriously, just because he has the idol? they should have voted him out today, he is the snake and cancer and everything on the team !!!
… these are the times when I miss Coach , I mean he would never allow to be manipulated like that … Just really really sad , the whole thing about sucking up to Colton , just arrrr… I hope he gets stabbed with a torch at tc :D … OK I know I overreact… but I watched the episode and I was so happy that the guys won , and then they do that? hell survivor sucks, where did they find this people… At least Jay showed some sense … and Lief , well his to only guys who maybe didnt come here to be all made cutthroat money crazed guys…
for sure it makes for a good show, from the producers standpoint, but an awful show of guys brains! You would thought that two old guys would bring some sense to the group… Then again , they both are called Tarzans :D (you get the point)
