Scotty McCreery records exit song for ‘American Idol’

03.07.12 6 years ago

“American Idol”  Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery will serenade the losers off of this season.

McCreery, who has not known the feeling of getting played off, will record a version of the Tim McGraw hit, “Please Remember Me” (written by Rodney Crowell).

The song will make its debut on this Thursday”s edition of “American Idol.”

There”s, of course, a precedent for past “Idol”s” doing the exit songs: Chris Daughtry”s “It”s Not Over”  was used for season six. Last season, season 7 winner David Cook recorded a version of Simple Minds” “Don”t You (Forget About Me).”

McCreery will perform the song live on “American Idol” later this season.

