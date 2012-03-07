Scotty McCreery records exit song for ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery will serenade the losers off of this season.

McCreery, who has not known the feeling of getting played off, will record a version of the Tim McGraw hit, “Please Remember Me” (written by Rodney Crowell).

The song will make its debut on this Thursday”s edition of “American Idol.”

There”s, of course, a precedent for past “Idol”s” doing the exit songs: Chris Daughtry”s “It”s Not Over” was used for season six. Last season, season 7 winner David Cook recorded a version of Simple Minds” “Don”t You (Forget About Me).”

McCreery will perform the song live on “American Idol” later this season.