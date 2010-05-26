Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Theatricality’

The costumes may have been gleefully ridiculous, but “Glee’s” Lady Gaga episode didn’t exactly capture the same kind of magic that Madonna night did a few weeks back. Blame it on the limited catalogue Gaga’s unleashed upon the world in her brief reign over pop culture. (What else is there besides “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face?” Not much, according to this episode.) Or blame it on the crippling lack of Sue Sylvester, sorely missed this week.
In what promised to be the most outrageous episode of the season we got a lot of the same old stuff, starting with Rachel and her mommy issues, represented via Idina Menzel’s sweet but snooze-worthy rendition of “Funny Girl” and later with a Rachel-Shelby duet of Gaga’s “Poker Face.” Also familiar was the “Kurt and Finn as stepbrothers” subplot, which brought their family drama — and Finn’s latent homophobia — to an unexpected breaking point. If anyone’s previously overlooked Mike O’Malley’s contributions as Kurt’s dad Burt, you won’t forget him after watching him lay into Finn in one of the tensest, most emotional scenes of the series so far.
But the question remains: was this the episode that Lady Gaga fans deserved, or the episode “Glee” needed to move its characters’ arcs along?
Tina’s been called into Principal Figgins’ office to be reprimanded for her Hot Topic Goth look, which OF COURSE is just a small part of the rampant, destructive movement of the Twilight-obsessed Robert Pattinson fans haunting the hallways of McKinley High. (Tina: ” My mom won’t even let me watch Twilight! My mom says it seems like Kristen Stewart’s a bitch.”) Shuester explains that for the super shy Tina dressing up in what Figgins calls “lacy demon clothes” is a means of expression, but Figgins threatens to suspend her if she continues. Meanwhile, Finn comes home to find out that his mom wants them to move in with Kurt and his dad — and what’s more, he and Kurt will be sharing a room.
The next day, the now de-Gothed Tina is a sad, fashion-less fashionista looking for a new, more acceptable look. In barges Rachel, who’s been spying on Vocal Adrenaline and has a hunch that they’re going for the Big One: They’re covering Lady Gaga. But if Vocal Adrenaline can do it, so can the Gleeks!
Over at Vocal Adrenaline practice, Shelby Corcoran’s got her kids bedecked in head to toe red Chantilly lace and blonde wigs. Rachel, Mercedes, and Quinn sneak in to spy on the competition. Rachel takes notice of Miss Corcoran as she demonstrates true theatricality to her students by powering through a solo version of “Funny Girl,” which is when she recognizes Miss Corcoran’s voice from her mother’s tape. Really, is “Funny Girl” so theatrical a number? Or is it just a Barbra throughline to connect the dots for Rachel? Whatevs. Rachel descends from her hiding spot and approaches Miss Corcoran to tell her she’s her daughter.
After the commercial, Rachel and Miss Corcoran sit awkwardly in different rows of the theater and get to know each other. Shelby wanted to contact Rachel as soon as she heard her sing at Sectionals. Shelby drops a Fisher King reference that I’ll look up later because seriously, The Fisher King? Then she panics and leaves poor Rachel sitting alone.
Finn comes complaining to Will about doing the Lady Gaga numbers, which he and the other non-Kurt guys aren’t really that into. Will looks up from Wikipediaing Lady Gaga long enough to realize that the boys deserve a say in the ridiculous musical song and dance they perform, too.
Tina and Kurt arrive at school in full GAGA mode — Tina in Gaga’s bubble dress and Kurt looking like a 19th century nobleman from space. When a couple of jocks push them into the lockers per their usual routine, an outraged Kurt Gaga admonishes them and defends his right to dress theatrically, no matter how tired it makes other people’s eyes. One of the meatheads addresses Kurt as “Homo,” which as far as I remember hasn’t really happened on “Glee.” Worse, he says that not everybody in the world loves Lady Gaga, which is an OUTRIGHT LIE! Shit just got real.
I’m not sure whose Gaga outfit I like best. Mercedes has a purple bow made of hair, big bowling ball shoulder pads and a dress made out of aluminum foil. Quinn is holding a ball of spikes and is bleeding from the eyes. Santana is wearing head to toe black lace with a giant gift ribbon hat. Brittany has a giant lobster on her head. All of which gives everyone out there NO excuse not to have an awesome costume this Halloween.
Mercedes spills the news about Miss Corcoran being Rachel’s mom, and right on cue, in sulks Rachel wearing a dress made out of stuffed animals. The girl Gleeks (and Kurt) put on their first Gaga number: “Bad Romance!” It’s a little lip-synchy, but highlighted by Santana’s evil delivery. She’s the only one who comes close to Gaga’s level when it comes to looking like she’ll literally render a man’s flesh from his body and eat it.
Rachel goes back to Vocal Adrenaline’s rehearsal to speak with her mother. Since neither of her dads can sew, her Lady Gaga outfit with stuffed animals stapled on is falling apart… so Miss Corcoran makes her an awesome new Gaga dress! Rachel waltzes into Gleek practice just in time for the boys to perform their “Theatricality” numbers dressed as Kiss! The only problem is, under all of that Kiss hair and makeup the only boy I can make out is Artie. (He’s the one in the wheelchair.) For all I know, Mike Chang is soloing. I will say, the guy I’m fairly sure is Puck looks pretty good in tights and platform shoes.
In their shared bedroom, Kurt and Finn commiserate over being bullied by the football jocks. Finn doesn’t understand why Kurt always wants to make a spectacle of himself — and furthermore, is he trying to put the gay moves on him with his moist towelette? Finn slaps Kurt away when he tries to help him remove his KISS makeup, and the almost-stepbrothers have their first domestic spat.
Will calls Shelby to meet to discuss Rachel. He warns Shelby that Rachel is as talented as her mother, but way more fragile. Shelby admits that when she reached out to Rachel she really wanted to reconnect with her baby girl, and now that she’s met Rachel the teenager it’s a little more than she expected.
Back at the Hummel home, Kurt surprises Finn with a peace offering: he’s redecorated their shared bedroom with a masculine-feminine Moroccan theme! But the décor isn’t what bothers Finn; he’s freaked out at the thought of changing in front of Kurt, because he’s noticed what we all know — that Kurt has a major crush on him. Finn loses it over Kurt’s “faggy” décor and Papa Hummel runs in to lecture Finn about using the “f” word. Finn and Kurt are both taken aback by Burt, who gives Finn an intense paternal smack down before telling him he can’t live in the Hummel house, even if it jeopardizes his relationship with Finn’s mom.
KUDOS, Burt Hummel! The tears stream from Kurt’s eyes (and mine) as Finn quietly leaves and Burt gives Kurt a tender pat on the shoulder. A beautifully executed scene by all. Someone up Mike O’Malley’s contract so he doesn’t have to do those cable TV commercials anymore.
At glee practice, Finn wants to make amends with Kurt, but Kurt’s not having it. Puck takes the floor to share a revelation with Quinn and the whole class: he’s been thinking about his own crappy absentee dad, and it’s made him realize he doesn’t want to be the kind of crappy dad who names his kid after a brand of liquor. With his fellow KISSmates, Puck sings the tender Kiss ballad “Beth” to Quinn, while Finn sings a verse to Kurt as an apology. Quinn’s ridiculous hot pink 6-inch feather eyelashes give her facial expressions an added layer of emotion. She nods yes when Puck asks to be there when their baby’s born and suggests naming her Beth.
Miss Corcoran finds Rachel backstage prepping a song. Shelby’s come to say goodbye because it’s too late for her to play mommy, and starting now will just make things confusing for Rachel. They agree to keep their distance for now, but before they say goodbye Shelby gifts Rachel a glass with a gold star on it — it’s her signature. And before they part, Rachel and Shelby duet — to Lady Gaga!
Rachel calls Brad the piano player over and begins the pretty piano version of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face,” trading verses with her mom. Lea Michele and Idina Menzel singing together has got to be one of the very best gifts “Glee” has ever given us — although the pseudo-sexual nonsensical lyrics to “Poker Face” make for some bizarre stuff. Like when Idina Menzel is singing about her muffin.
Tina strolls into glee wearing her normal Goth clothes again, having gone the Sue Sylvester route and threatened/tricked Principal Figgins into letting her dress freely. Meanwhile, Kurt’s about to be pounded by the jocks when Finn steps in, wearing a full-length red latex dress and eye sparkles. He thanks Kurt for showing him he’s got a lot left to learn, and when the jocks threaten to beat the both of them up, the entire club of gleek cos-players show up to back Kurt and Finn. The jocks leave after promising to bring more help next time.
it was AWESOMEEE
I thought Finn got the short end of the stick, since Kurt never acknowledged that Finn wasn’t reacting simply to Kurt’s homosexuality but to Kurt’s evident crush on him. I thought it was unfair.
And where do these kids get the money for Lady Gaga outfits? Did Kurt really just whip up a pair of Alexander McQueen armadillo shoes out of tin foil and chicken wire? Aren’t these the kids who couldn’t even come up with money for a handicap-friendly bus?
It was an odd episode, and even the musical numbers weren’t as inspiring as usual, with the exception of Santana doing Gaga and the treat of Menzel and Michele singing together. I suspect you’re right, that Gaga’s oeuvre doesn’t support an episode.
They should have had that 12-year-old kid singing Paparazzi…
Agreed – I don’t think that was very fair given that Kurt has the world’s most obvious crush on Finn and Finn knows it.
I’m willing to blame the promo monkeys rather than the show itself for misleading us on the Gaga-centrism of the episode, but I won’t lie – I was disappointed we didn’t at least also get “Paparazzi”. And where in the world was Sue Sylvester? It should have been her taunting the costumed Gleeks, not just the jocks.
Add me to the team. Finn was totally blind-sided by having to move into Kurt’s family home, let alone share a bedroom with a guy who has a crush on him. That’s was a totally unfair position to be in. I thought Finn was completely manipulated and then subsequently unfairly accused.
If I’m being completely honest with myself, this show hasn’t been nearly as good as it was before the long break. Where’s the humor? It’s gone, and apparently has left no forwarding address.
I appreciate these emotionally charged episodes, even if they aren’t slapstick funny. The Finn/Kurt/Pops scene was brutal, but it was also brutally honest. Sure Finn got blind-sided, but that’s where the truth of the scene came from. He’s not a bad guy, but even good guys can sometimes do/say ugly things, and it’s what they do next that counts.
This moment was both about Kurt realizing all his jealousy of Finn’s relationship with his dad was pointless because his dad has his back first and foremost. But it was complicated because, in Kurt’s eyes, he’s seeing his dad attack his “love interest.” But I think (hope) Kurt finally had his moment of realization that his coy games with Finn aren’t as cute as he thought. I’m very curious to see what Kurt does next. I expect before season’s end he’ll tell his dad that his flirtation with Finn was what caused the fight.
I was very proud of this show for showing this fight in such start, emotional terms. The acting in that scene was spot-on.
This wasn’t “The Gaga Episode”; this was an episode about theatricality and the stereotypes that come with it, including being gay. I can’t believe you were so down on this episode simply because they didn’t do more Gaga. You just don’t get the show if all you do every week is look for an artist to idolize; it isn’t about that. The Madonna episode was spelled out from the beginning; this one just mentioned the showy nature of Gaga, it didn’t seek to fall at her feet in reverence. This is why some people hate Glee; they want a variety hour. Well, it’s a real show with real problems. You want a stupid variety show from the seventies (which is obviously where you’re still stuck) go watch Tony Orlando and Dawn on old re-runs (not on Hulu or YouTube because the REST of us have moved on.)
Hallelujah, saffie. The article writer completely missed the point of this episode. It’s a shame because it was definitely Top 5 of the series. The Finn/Kurt/Burt scene was maybe the best 5 minutes of television this season.
I think because it followed some of the same patterns as the madonna episode, people were kind of expecting an all-Gaga homage. The “Your assignment: GAGA!” line in the teaser and the way the episode started out with them sitting around talking/idolizing Gaga as an individual and a performer rather than talking generally about theatricality is the reason people were expecting this to be “The Gaga Episode” even though it wasn’t and probably wasn’t supposed to be at all.
Does anyone at Hitfix do reviews of Glee as opposed to recaps? In other words, does anyone here follow that old English teacher’s axiom: “analyze, don’t summarize”?
The meathead called Kurt “Hummel” (his last name), not “Homo.” Just FYI.
It seems that Glee has become a lot preachier since it returned in April with even stronger after-school special messages. However, I think the show botched this week’s episode. Kurt is an asshole. He’s melodramatic and is overplaying the victim card.
Without question, the way the jocks treat Kurt is uncalled for and is an unfortunate reality for many gay and alternative high school students. But Kurt should shoulder a lot of the blame for the scene with Finn and Kurt’s father. Finn was even more of a victim, I thought, than Kurt.
It’s one thing for Kurt to be proud of his lifestyle and alternative sense of style/decor/theatricality. It’s another thing to force it down the throats of other people.
Kurt is aware that he has a flamboyant atypical sense of style– he isn’t oblivious. It’s not as if he suggested his views on how to decorate the shared room for Finn to respectfully disagree. Instead, he went ahead and redecorated the entire room in his style for Finn to live in. That’s not very fair to Finn.
Plus, it’s not as if Finn issues with Kurt’s sexuality came of of nowhere. Finn wasn’t being an absolute homophobe. Instead, he was sick and tired of Kurt trying to concoct a masterplan to force them to be in the same room together so that Kurt can see Finn change and see him in intimate situations.
It’s not homophobia when a homosexual is literally trying to seduce and convert the heterosexual. Instead it’s annoying, uncomfortable, and inappropriate.
If a guy designed a plan that would force a girl to share a room with him and he kept making unwanted advances, everyone would side with the girl and the guy would be hated for being a creep and for being inappropriate. It’s no different here. Except, that because Finn used the word “faggy”in his warranted blowup, the show uses Kurt’s dad to make an example out of Finn
Burt Hummel’s scene with Finn was one of the most intense scenes ever. I cried, and even though I understood where Finn was coming from, it was a low blow.
I love it. Extremely well made, and I was laughing and crying in that 40 minute period.
not a great episode… but I knew it wouldn’t be when I saw the first seen. Thought the “Gay guy tries to seduce Straight guy” storyline had run it’s course but i guess i was wrong. Totally agree with the kurt/finn comments, I’m not sure if the writers realise it but kurts being portrayed as something of an obnoxious c**t. I thought it was the end of it a couple weeks ago when Burt actually told him to knock off the victim routine but I guess the writers wanted needed to drill the Burt loves Kurt more than anything and doesn’t care if he’s gay idea into our heads one more time (what is that three times now?). Hopefully thats the end of it though.
Also not nearly enough brittany.
The Fisher King is a reference to a figure in arthurian legend. A knight perceval is searching for the holy grail to heal the king and the kingdom that is in ruin. Because the story was never finished, you never know whether or not he found the grail, so the fisher king’s wounds never healed and the wasteland was never returned to it’s previous splendor.