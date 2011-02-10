Review: Sandler, Aniston bring the pain in miserable ‘Just Go With It’

You know, I don’t hate Adam Sandler, so I’m a little confused about why it is he hates me so very much.
Not that I think it’s just me he hates. I’d argue that the evidence on display in the films he’s making these days like last year’s “Grown-Ups” and his new film, the truly rancid “Just Go With It” would signify that he has naked contempt for his audience. When I sat in the theater Wednesday night, witnessing the arrogant and grotesque indifference on display, I couldn’t help but feel like I was being punished merely for showing up and still having some slight interest in Sandler as a performer.
Trust me… that last little bit of good faith atrophied and died at some point during the eleven and a half hours that “Just Go With It” seems to last. I couldn’t swear in court that it’s that long, but that is how it felt. This is the most singularly unpleasant “comedy” I’ve seen since the horror of “Old Dogs,” and it shares many of the characteristics that made that film so vile.
What I find truly amazing is that “Just Go With It” was at some point in its development a remake of the film “Cactus Flower,” a ’60s movie that earned Goldie Hawn an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker plays the role that Hawn played in the original, and I think it’s safe to say that Decker can go ahead and make other plans for Oscar Night 2012. In the original, Walter Matthau was a dentist who needed help from his receptionist, played by Ingrid Bergman, when he spins a wild lie about a bad marriage to impress a much-younger girl, played by Hawn. So this time around, instead of Matthau, Bergman, and Hawn, we get Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and Brooklyn Decker.
There are times when I really hate Hollywood.
Part of the problem with the film is fundamental. Sandler stars as Danny Macabee, and in the opening scenes, we see his near-wedding twenty years ago, when he was a cardiologist-to-be with a giant nose. Giant. Like a summer squash. And just before the wedding, he overhears his bride-to-be talking about how she’s settling on him and how she really wants someone else, and it breaks his heart. He walks out on the wedding and, still wearing his ring, he goes to a bar where he meets Minka Kelly. He tells her about his awful wife, she feels bad and takes him home, and Danny begins a life-long pattern of blatant deception to get sex with hot young girls.
Remind me again why I should care about what happens to this guy or why I should think it’s funny?
I don’t really subscribe to the notion that I always need to like the main character in a movie. I’ve seen plenty of great films that feature main characters I wouldn’t say I like, but that I am interested in, and at the very least, I find myself drawn in by the situation or the ideas. Here, we’re dealing in mainstream Hollywood comedy, and ultimately, the film tries very hard to make us care whether or not Danny ends up with his receptionist, Katherine, played by Aniston. Since he’s a giant bag of garbage wrapped in skin, I don’t want him to get anything except possibly a terminal disease. One that acts quickly enough to get me out of the theater and home again and away from this character completely. I’d say that’s a problem.
Nick Swardson, a stand-up who can be very funny and who made many great appearances on “Reno 911” over the years, is awful as Danny’s cousin Eddie, the “wacky sidekick” for this particular film, and he’s given so much room to improv that it feels like you’re watching a clown drown. That’s what happens when you don’t write anything for someone to do, though… you risk stranding the actor completely. I don’t care how sharp your cast is, you need to have something on the page that works to begin with, and that gives them a foundation to start from when they’re improvising. Allan Loeb should probably fire his agents at this point, since he’s gone from being a white-hot writer with two films on the Black List three or four years ago to being the credited screenwriter on “The Dilemma” and “Just Go With It” in 2011. Ouch. The original film was written by I.A.L. Diamond, Billy Wilder’s writing partner, and I’m guessing he is spinning in his grave right now so hard that he might drill his way back to the surface. Loeb has to share some shame with Timothy Dowling, a very funny man whose fingerprints are completely invisible on this mess.
Basically, this smells like the very worst of the Happy Madison output, and I’ve come to really hate them as a production company. The early Adam Sandler films were rough around the edges and barely coherent as storytelling, but they were at least funny. Sandler played variations on the sociopathic man-child with no regard for the typical Hollywood beats or formula, and when they did play to formula, it always seemed to be tongue-in-cheek, like they knew how terrible the formula was. These days, there’s nothing that suggests that these movies are anything more than excuses to take some buddies to a nice location while earning preposterous paychecks. Sandler doesn’t even play riffs on the basic character type anymore. He’s just Adam Sandler, impatient to get through a scene so he can get back to the craft service table.
I’d be curious to learn how someone managed to talk Nicole Kidman into taking an unbilled supporting role playing a rotten bitch from Aniston’s past, and whether or not they told her ahead of time that Sandler’s character was a plastic surgeon. There are a number of jokes in the first third of the film about bad plastic surgery, and when Kidman shows up, you keep waiting for those jokes to pay off since Kidman essentially embodies everything the film has been making fun of so far. They don’t, which just makes it awkward and uncomfortable, and she ends up playing most of her scenes opposite Dave Matthews, who really isn’t funny. There’s a hula contest between Kidman and Aniston that is so horrible and that goes on for so long that it tested my ability to stay in the theater. It’s embarrassing. It’s like watching your grandmother give somebody a lap dance.
I am impressed at how loathsome they manage to make Aniston’s kids in the film, played by Bailee Madison and Griffin Gluck. I don’t want to pick on the kids themselves, but I’ll say that the characters as written are at least of a piece with the rest of the film. After all, if every adult in the movie is a self-serving piece of shit, why shouldn’t the kids be, too? Dennis Dugan does nothing to help the kids, though, letting Madison in particular give the sort of performance she will one day need therapy to forget.
Overall, the only person who can walk away from the film with head held high is probably Aniston. It’s a character you’ve seen a billion times, the frump who is secretly hot once you take her glasses off, but Aniston almost manages to take the misanthropic crap on the page and turn it into a recognizable human being. She seems much too decent and normal to be in this film, and her eventual inevitable attraction to Sandler is purely a matter of narrative function, not the result of anything you see happen onscreen.
As far as Brooklyn Decker is concerned, she is indeed a swimsuit model, and she does indeed jiggle when she walks, but she’s a blank as a screen presence. Danny expends a fair amount of lip service talking about how special this girl is and how she’s different than every girl he’s ever been with and how she makes him want to finally settle down, but she’s so utterly devoid of personality that it never plays. I’m sure she will have a long career of taking off some or all of her clothes to the delight of many viewers, but I think it would be charity to describe her as a “model/actress” at this point when only one of those words is technically correct.
The film is garish and ugly on a technical level, shot like the cinematographer was actively angry at everyone on the set, and Dennis Dugan continues to mystify me as a feature filmmaker. Did he save Sandler’s life or something? Did he give him a kidney at some point? Why does anyone hire him? His movies have all the style and sophistication of an Army STD educational film, yet year in and year out, he’s got some new crime he happily commits against the ticket-buyers.
Oh, whatever. I can’t even keep up a head of steam to rant about this thing. The title is so forgettable that Sandler should have just called it what he was really thinking. I’m sure “Go F**k Yourself” would sell just as many tickets as this thing will this weekend, and at least it would be an honest reflection of the way he feels about each and every one of us at this point.
And on second thought, Sandler? The feeling’s mutual.
“Just Go With It” is being unleashed in theaters everywhere today. You have been warned.
I had pretty much the same conversation a few days ago with a friend of mine who’s a Sandler fan. These films Sandler makes are so bad that there’s obviously no attempt whatsoever to create a quality movie. He’s clearly expecting his audience to fork over their cash but isn’t interested in delivering anything of quality in return for it. He doesn’t even try. And yet when Sandler does allow himself to be directed by a quality filmmaker the result is something as great as Punch Drunk Love. I wonder if Sandler is even a fan of movies or it he is just a comic that got lucky. At this point he can’t possibly need the money.
The paragraph that begins with “Basically…” is the most spot-on opinion I’ve yet read on Adam Sandler’s work ethic. And Drew poses a good freaking question: when did Sandler start to HATE us so much?
He started to hate us so much when we essentially rejected anything he made that was of quality intent. Punch Drunk Love, Reign over Me and Funny People didn’t make him any money. Grown Ups did. He has a reason to hate us.
Oooh… as bile-filled rants go, this one was delicious.
This looks as bad as anything I have ever seen.
“Remind me again why I should care about what happens to this guy or why I should think it’s funny?”
I think it’s supposed to be funny because maybe this is meant to be a useful tip about how to pick up women, faking emotional sincerity for goofy locker room stories. My brother had a nasty break up with his girlfriend a bit ago and I think this kind of thing might be his cup of tea right now as he “heals” in sowing his wild oats or whatever it is he told me he’s doing. Yeah, guys, I know.
Dave Matthews?? So Sandler really does have enough fuck you money to just get whoever the hell he wants in his movies to do whatever he wants these days. I just the other day caught a few minutes of the one with Winona Ryder and there was a horrifying gag where a jock begins screaming in terror as his father undoes his belt to teach him to forget being a gentlemen (he cursed in front of a lady and Sandler told on him). It was surreal. Just surreal. I mean, that’s in of itself kinda funny. But funnier hearing the outrage, not really suffering through it.
“shot like the cinematographer was actively angry at everyone on the set”
Hah! That line is pretty gold. I will say, out of all the movies out this weekend, everything looks pretty bad but I’d go with this just out of some probably misplaced and throughly worn out appreciation for Sander / Dugan making Happy Gilmore, a movie that I dig every single second of. At least it’ll be better than the Bieber flick. Hopefully.
Does he really hate his audience when they legitimately like his awful movies? I’ve said it before but I know many people who love shit like this, yes,”Old Dogs” included, without any trace of irony. You seem to blame Hollywood Drew, which you should as well, but there are millions of audience members that like hacky, weak scripted, pandering, even flat out messes of film like this. Sandler gives them what they want and they love it. People seem to assume he knows better, I don’t think he does. I also think his “serious” work has been cloying, tepid and flat out boring. Many people praise Punch Drunk Love… I don’t. I think he is horrible in it, and the movie itself comes off as trite indy nonsense (like Garden State.)
I *really* hate the trend of bad comedies being set in Hawaii or some other attractive foreign country for no discernable reason other than the actors wanting to pick up a paycheck while getting a free vacation out of the deal. Aside from Forgetting Sarah Marshall (a genuinely funny movie), whenever I see a “comedy” with the characters chilling on some tropical beach in the poster, I know it’s going to be a stinker.
And why, Nicole Kidman, WHY?! Even sadder coming right on the heels of an Oscar nomination.
Oh Drew, I think I love you.
Fantastic review. Logo Lou is right: Sandler is still in business because audiences keep buying, and that’s the sad part. If only there were a way for him to excrete his movies without lowering the tone for everybody else.
Nicole Kidman and Dave Matthews showing up IS pretty weird, but I’ll point out the fact that Guy Pearce had an even bigger role in Sandler’s 2008(? 9?) movie Bedtime Stories. Which basically had the same plot as this movie: Sandler tells a bunch of lies to impress the It Girl of the month (in this case Theresa Palmer), but realizes he’s in love with his best friend, who is not as va-va-voom but still probably way out of his league (in this case Keri Russell). Anyway I’m getting off-topic, but my point is that I think Sandler lures people who normally wouldn’t go anywhere near a film this putrid under the pretense of doing something “for their kids” (Pearce and Kidman both have very young children). Of course the lessons that Adam Sandler movies teach kids are pretty questionable, but at this point he’s an institution, and the actors probably just want to be part of something they can watch as a family in a couple years.
“The paragraph that begins with “Basically…” is the most spot-on opinion I’ve yet read on Adam Sandler’s work ethic.”
