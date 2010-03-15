Robert Pattinson has a song in his heart — better than a stake

03.15.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Move over KStew, your boyfriend wants in on the music action. Robert Pattinson plans to record an album in 2010.

“I want to do [an album] at the end of the year,” NME reports Pattinson told the Sun. “All my friends are recording albums and I”m very annoyed about it. I don”t know how people can act and also sing. I”ll find some time to do it.”  Quite frankly, we”re not sure he”s not joking here, given the remark about being “annoyed.” He also doesn’t mention who those celebrity friends are. Those wacky Brits.

However, as you know, the “Twilight” star sang “Never Think” on the original “Twilight” soundtrack, although he did not appear on the soundtrack for the  “New Moon” sequel.

His on and off-screen “Twilight” love interest Kristen Stewart shows off her musical chops as Joan Jett in “The Runaways,” which opens this Friday. However, she has stressed that she has no plans to cut an album of her own.

