Sasquatch! Fest expands to four days, adds Foo Fighters as headliners

11.18.10 8 years ago

For it’s 10th Anniversary year in 2011, the Sasquatch! Music Festival is doing things a little bit different. The Memorial Day Weekend event is expanding from three to four days, running May 27-30, at its regular locale at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash., a couple hours outside of Seattle.

Organizers, too, have name the first headliner: Foo Fighters will be playing the Friday night. As previously reported, the rock act is currently working on completing their next record with Butch Vig (and a little help from Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic), for release next year. The Foos have also already signed on for a double-header at the Milton Keynes Bown in Buckinghamshire, England on July 2-3.

Four-day fest passes will go up for sale at 10 a.m. PST on Saturday (Nov. 20).

Sasquatch! will reveal the rest of the lineup on Feb. 7, though don’t rule out a couple leaks between now and then.

The festival this year sold out, with headliners like Vampire Weekend, My Morning Jacket, Pavement, The xx and MGMT.

