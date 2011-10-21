Searchlight on taking the ‘Shame’ out of NC-17

“Oscar prospects, before anyone asks: probably nil. And yay for that.”
So I commented immediately after posting my review of Steve McQueen’s “Shame” following its unveiling at the Venice Film Festival, hoping to pre-emptively defuse a natural line of questioning on this site, without suggesting the film in any way fell short. Regular readers will know that I can be a bit snippy when quizzed about the future awards outlook for festival films, partly because I’m loath to think like a pundit at a world-cinema carnival, and partly because there are often too many unknowns for such speculation to be at all meaningful: critical approval only counts for so much with films with no distributor and no proven real-world audience.
For every festival sensation whose Oscar potential is immediately apparent (think Mo’Nique, whose recent Best Supporting Actress win seemed sewn up at Sundance a year before she even netted the nomination), there’s another that has to feel its way into the season. Certainly, nobody screamed “Best Picture!” when “The Hurt Locker” premiered at Venice a full 18 months before its Oscar-night triumph.
My instant ruling-out of “Shame” from the awards discussion wasn’t unconsidered: the film seemed at once too explicit and too internalized to speak to middlebrow awards voters, with McQueen’s rigid fine-art formalism the kind of reach even the Academy’s more adventurous directors’ branch hadn’t been making lately. (Hey, remember all that Oscar attention for McQueen and Fassbender’s even better first collaboration, “Hunger?” No?)
Then, of course, there was the question of the film’s NC-17 rating: what season-practised distributor was going to take a chance on a severe auteur piece with that marketing millstone around his neck? As a fellow critic and I spotted Harvey Weinstein hurriedly exiting the screening hall, we both puzzled over the notion that the film could even be within spitting distance of a deal with the mogul’s outfit.
Of course, we’ll never know how close it came. Days later came the news that the film had been courageously picked up by Fox Searchlight: an acquisition that, together with the studio’s purchase of Terrence Malick’s divisive tone poem “The Tree of Life” and chilly Sundance art-horror “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” suggested a conscious move away from the heart-led, crowdpleasing fare on which they built their reputation. (That said, Searchlight also have Alexander Payne’s cosy laughing-through-the-tears dramedy “The Descendants,” so perhaps they’re just smartly covering their bases.)
Searchlight’s adoption of “Shame” didn’t quite prompt me to reverse my diagnosis: the studio has enough arrows in its quiver that it can afford to take on a few hard-sell prestige items for the principal purpose of classing up their brand, not necessarily earning awards attention. (I’m aware, of course, of a certain previous risky Searchlight purchase out of Venice, whose Oscar chances I also shrugged off initially — but given the impossibility of “Shame” matching “Black Swan”‘s astonishing box-office tally of $107 million, you’ll forgive me if I don’t draw a parallel just yet.)
But this intriguing Hollywood Reporter piece on the studio’s planned campaign for the film — in which they bullishly announce that they’re going not only for a Best Actor nod for current It-guy Michael Fassbender, but Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress and Cinematography too — has given me some pause.
Obviously, scoring all those nominations must be regarded as something of a pipe dream — I’ll believe in the Academy’s across-the-board enthusiasm for NC-17-rated erotic character studies when I see it — but the seriousness with which the studio is taking this challenge does make me wonder if Fassbender could be the beneficiary of the film’s growing upscale buzz, particularly in a year when he could hardly have been more ubiquitous. (Michael Shannon has held the passion-vote indie spot in my predicted Best Actor list for months now; he may well cede his spot to another Michael next week.)
Whether or not Searchlight’s gutsy campaign pays off, the most exciting thing about it is the unusual way they’re embracing the film’s NC-17 rating — using it as a springboard to generate audience curiosity about the film and its tricky subject matter. Says Searchlight president Steve Gilula to the Reporter:
“I think NC-17 is a badge of honor, not a scarlet letter. We believe it is time for the rating to become usable in a serious manner. The sheer talent of the actors and the vision of the filmmaker are extraordinary. It’s not a film that everyone will take easily, but it certainly breaks through the clutter and is distinctive and original. It’s a game changer… I think Shame’s profile will pique people’s curiosity. I’m optimistic this will be a significant film and change the attitude of people toward this kind of subject matter.”
This, of course, is the mature approach that more in the industry — and indeed, the public — need to take toward this rating. The commercial stigma attached to the NC-17 rating speaks to a curiously antiquated prudishness in the US market: it’s hardly a social or moral transgression to suggest that certain sights and subjects are unsuitable for children, accompanied or otherwise. The UK’s equivalent 18 rating (which “Shame” will surely get, denying access to all minors with or without a guardian) is handed out with relative frequency to mainstream and arthouse films without anyone raising an eyebrow.
It’ll be a long road to that level of acceptance for the blighted NC-17 rating, but a Best Picture Oscar nominee that wears it proudly would go some way towards bringing it into the light. I remain sceptical that Searchlight will clear that particular hurdle this year, but it’s good to see them making a run at it.
Has this been officially rated the NC-17? I understand that it’s heavily speculated, but has MPAA put a stamp on it yet? I can’t help thinking how funny it would be if it came back an R.
It’s not yet official, but there can be no doubt whatsoever about the outcome — the full-frontal nudity alone (equal-opportunity, by the way) immediately assures it.
It’s the only strategy they can do to open the movie and it’s a smart one. They immediately set themselves up to be on the defensive on a publicity level if they aren’t out there wearing the NC-17 as a badge of honor. Let’s hope a successful campaign convinces other “studio” or mini-major releases to go the same way (if necc).
Good point. If they are successful it will encourage other studios to take a chance on making more NC-17 (read: adults only) movies. It’s ridiculous that adults don’t have the opportunity to enjoy mature movies just for them. We have to constantly ‘think about the children’, screw the children I’m an adult.
I really hope Shame goes far to challenge the prudes.
Based on the subject matter, I would be horrified if the film were edited to get an R rating. I honestly think this is one film that could go deep into awards season with the NC-17 rating, at least in a couple categories like Actor and Screenplay if not Best Picture.
This post should’ve been titled “Why You Guys Should Still Take Guy Lodge Seriously As A Pundit”
Jesus, man, no one is gonna suddenly hate you if “Shame” strikes a good note with the Academy.
While I would have been a little more polite in my phrasing, I was kind of wondering about the same thing.
Guy, I’m curious about the excerpt of your review that you quoted at the top. Why “yay”? Would it necessarily be a bad thing if the Oscars recognized “Shame”?
My tastes are not usually of the Oscar-y stripe, and I certainly don’t need the Academy to validate my taste in films, but I don’t really see the harm if they do go for a certain film I love. I don’t think that an Oscar nomination or win “taints” the movies I love. I happily root for my favorites, even if I know they have no chance.
Maybe I’m misinterpreting what you’re saying, but I’m interested in hearing more. Is it a matter of keeping expectations low so you’ll be pleasantly surprised? Or does it have something to do with Oscar itself?
Well, I just thought he was saying it’s a good film and if they recognise that then cool but it’s still good even if they ignore it, which, let’s face it, they probably will (and by the way isn’t it great that there are lots of different types of movies and the Oscars aren’t everything, yay).
I think Fassbender will get nominated. Hunger is a film that has grown in reputation, it’s a film other actors talk about and I think there’s a sense of that performance not being recognised enough at the time which will factor into things. Once you add that to his hugely increased profile, it’s a good bet, not a sure thing by any means but a good bet.
The “yay for that” was a flip comment, sure, but MSD is closer to what I was getting at. I was really just celebrating the film’s difficulty — and the fact that, with both star and director’s profiles elevated since “Hunger”, the new film hadn’t made any more compromises than their first.
Good news for the cast and crew. I love the trailer for Shame.
Good for Searchlight. I wish them success. Let’s make the USA safe for films for adults.
(For Christ’s sake, that we even have to go there, just another thing that embarrasses me about my beloved homeland…)
Ohhh I can’t wait to see Michael Fassbender nakey!!
You know, Laura, you will have to prove you are an adult to be let into the movie. Saying “nakey” might possibly disqualify you. ;-)
You all are probably too young to remember the frenzy around “Last Tango in Paris” (I tried to bring it up as a possible comparison way back when GL first discussed “Shame”–I believe you discounted my observation then)–but the film was “the” topic of discussion among film afficionados–and in 1972 there were many–and was the topic of several magazine covers including Time and Newsweek. Seems “Shame” may generate interest too, even as an NC-17.
Going through the comments after my “Shame” review, I’m afraid I can’t find your “Last Tango in Paris” observation. I doubt I would have discounted it out of hand, and I apologise if I appeared to on Twitter or elsewhere, since you could indeed find a certain aesthetic kinship between the films. I would, however, say that the cultural landscape has changed vastly between now and 1973, when it seems it was easier for tough art films to enter the public consciousness. “Shame” is a hot topic among film aficionados today, after all — that’s hardly the obstacle.
Then as now, of course, it helps to have a star of Marlon Brando’s magnitude luring people in, particular in the immediate wake of the biggest box-office success of his career — I think we can all agree Fassbender isn’t quite at that level.
I read that the UK distributor is targeting 100 screens for Shame’s release and a campaign for all the major BAFTA categories as well. I’m more optimistic for Shame’s awards chances there, and I think there will probably be more feeling that Fassbender is essentially “due” for a nomination. I think he was nominated in the lesser “British film” categories for Hunger and Fish Tank. I hope that it will turn out that way for him, at least. I really hate that the Baftas don’t embrace British talent more & just seem to nominate the same field that you’d see at the Globes/Oscars. Though major Fassbender being Irish hurts him a bit?
*maybe
I wish I could edit that comment.
Fassbender was nominated for BAFTA Rising Star award in 2009.
BAFTA ignored Fassbender in 2008 for Hunger, didn’t give him the time of day. And he lost the Rising Star the following year to some guy from Dr. Who. Yes, the BAFTAs are silly.
They gave the Rising Star 2010 to Kristen Stewart.It’s online voting so who cares.
I guess the question here is if Searchlight wants to take this out of NC-17, it’s safe to say that they’ll need to delete certain scenes… With that, it might affect the film as a whole, like it might diminish some of the story telling qualities… And shame for that…
Well, that’s not the question at all, since Searchlight has emphatically said that they won’t cut the film and are embracing the NC-17 rating. Did you read the article? That’s what it’s about.
Actually I just read your whole article just now, after I saw the same topic in awardsdaily… Sorry about that Guy, it was my thought from the moment I read the title… Lesson learned, thanks…
Mat, We have two articles about the ratings mess at Awards Daily. Because it’s important and we don’t mind milking it from two angles. Yesterday I posted the initial announcement along with the quote from Searchlight’s Steve Gilula embracing the rating as a “badge of honor.”