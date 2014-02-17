See your favorite R-rated movie scenes illustrated as children’s book drawings

Josh Cooley is a Pixar storyboard artist who has worked on such classic animated films as “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille” and “Up,” but perhaps his most lasting contribution to date comes in the form of these bitchin’ children’s book-style drawings depicting scenes from such R-rated films as “Alien,” “Die Hard,” “The Big Lebowski,” “The Godfather” and “The Shining.” Best of all, all of these and more are available to buy over at his official website!

Just please, please promise me that you won’t show these drawings to your actual children, because that would be terrible and wrong. That said, if you happen to do it anyway, can you please record your children’s reactions and then post the videos on YouTube? And then leave the link to the YouTube video in the comments section? Because that actually might be kind of funny. And also terrible, you sociopath.

