Han Solo and Chewbacca will be rubbing elbows with international film’s best (or often best connected) in May. Solo: A Star Wars Story is headed to Cannes.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival will play host to the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 15 with a special screening reports Deadline. News of the screening comes as somewhat of a surprise, although it’s not particularly far removed from the May 25 release date for the United States. It should be fascinating to see what the notoriously opinionated Cannes crowd makes of the film. After creative differences reared their head, Solo said goodbye to the movie’s original directors (Phil Lord and Chris Miller) and Ron Howard stepped in to helm the project.

As is customary with today’s Star Wars cast, Solo isn’t doing half-bad in that department. Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany all appear in the upcoming sci-fi adventure. This isn’t the first time Cannes has been tapped as the site of a Star Wars premiere, either. In 2006, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith made its debut on the same day (May 15) as Solo‘s slated premiere. Absorb or ignore that information how you will.

