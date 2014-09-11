Did Sony Classics just seal the deal on Julianne Moore’s first Oscar?

Most eyes were on Sony Pictures Classics for a potential suitor for Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland's “Still Alice.” They have a lot of dogs in a lot of hunts, but the lead actress race was something left lacking on their awards slate. That's all changed now, as they've just made the first steps toward potentially securing Julianne Moore her long-elusive first Academy Award.
In reviewing the film out of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, HitFix's Greg Ellwood called the performance “shattering” and and write that it reminiscent of her work in films like “Safe” and “The Hours. The latter film netted the actress a Best Supporting Actress nomination the same year as a lead bid for “Far from Heaven,” and incidentally, that was the last time she was invited to the Oscars dance.
“There are no unbelievable hysterics,” said of Moore's performance as a woman struck with Alzheimer's disease. “There are no self-aware screaming matches. Instead, the focus is on Moore”s heartbreaking depiction of a woman slowly losing her focus, her memory and, to some extent, herself.”
Trust me, everyone in town is well aware of how thin that Best Actress field is. It's been a constant talking point. And there's still the possibility Jennifer Aniston joins the party for her work in “Cake,” but for now, suddenly, things start to look interesting. There is no shortage of fans who want to see Moore finally clutching one of those trophies, and with Sony Classics planning to launch “Still Alice” this season, those fans might just get their wish.
It's also a bit of serendipity for the actress. After winning the Cannes Best Actress prize in May for David Cronenberg's “Maps to the Stars” (also playing Toronto), Focus World acquired the film and, according to bizarre reports, indicated a desire to push for things like BAFTA and SAG but not Oscar, whatever that meant. No matter now, as there won't be any ambiguity out of the Sony Classics camp and you can bet this will be primed and ready for the season. Who's not pulling for her?
So happy about this. As you said, Moore is an actress that is so likable that I can see pretty much everyone rallying around her in this thin year.
That said, I do feel a bit sorry for Amy Adams in all this. Looks like she’s all that closer to becoming the new Thelma Ritter/Deborah Kerr/Glenn Close.
She’ll win for Joplin if she delivers. Adams is lucky she got nominated for those coattail performances.
Not sure what you mean by that. She’s exceptional in Junebug, The Fighter and The Master and has the reviews to back it up. She certainly had lots of supporters for her turn in American Hustle. Can understand if people are less enamored with Doubt, but she’s absolutely one of the most likable actresses out there.
No, she deserved the Junebug nomination. The rest were coattail nominations not even worthy of her very good work in Cruel Intentions 2 (or even Catch Me If You Can). Just mild, respectable blandness. I’ve seen Big Eyes, and she’s quite good in it, and better than she is in The Fighter/The Master/American Hustle, but it’s still too low-key, with a somewhat inconsistent accent to boot.
I like Moore, but I don’t see her winning for this, in fact, she may not even get a nomination. And the field is only “thin” at this point because a majority of the competition hasn’t even hit theaters yet.
The big players won’t hit theaters until Nov./Dec. So this is good news for Julianne, but I wouldn’t bet on her winning anything. She will be lucky to get a nomination.
And she will probably be the only one from this film to be recognized for anything. Overall, the direction is nothing special and the supporting roles are all too minor to attract any attention.
Sorry, but if you think she just got in for those films (particularly The Master and The Fighter) on a whim, you’re out of touch. She had backing from all the major critics groups, even winning NSFC and LAFCA for The Master. Guess you just didn’t see what many others do in those performances.
You’re on the record, Blake.
“And the field is only “thin” at this point because a majority of the competition hasn’t even hit theaters yet. The big players won’t hit theaters until Nov./Dec.”
Any which big players do you mean, Blake? Adams, Streep, and Chastain for A Most Violent Year? How’s that any different than the Best Actor players who won’t hit until then– Phoenix, Oyelowo, O’Connell, etc.?
Just looking at In Contention’s “Contenders” segments reveals it all: the team is grasping at straws to come up with a “Top Ten” in Best Actress and is having to make tough decisions to limit it to ten in Best Actor.
(As for how “thin” the competition is, it’s partially thin because voters won’t be looking in the right places– like at ScarJo for Under the Skin, Marion Cotillard for Two Days One Night or The Immigrant, the Agatas from Ida, Lindsey Duncan from Le Week-End, Gugu Mbatha-Raw from Belle, etc.)
Wow. Very cool. Moore is one of those actresses that deserves an Oscar after all these years and, if the chips fall in her favor (especially given the truly fantastic reviews of her performance), then that would be great. Of course, the season is young. I can’t wait for some big hitters from the actresses. But for now … Excited.
Julianne Moore should have several Oscars by now. She should have won for Boogie Nights. That she wasn’t even nominated for A Single Man and The Kids Are Alright is criminal.
Oh gosh. What a true triumph this would be. As you said, so many would be rooting for her. She is certainly one of my favorite actresses, actors period. I’d love to see this happen.
Feels good to take Streep out of my predictions. Thank God for Jones and Moore.
With the Actress category so thin, does it seem like there’s more Lead/Supporting blurring in the air? Patricia Arquette, Rosamund Pike, Felicity Jones all seem to be in a position to do quite well in either category. Have any of those campaigns definitively settled yet?
Rooting for Moore, though. This has a whiff of Bridges in Crazy Heart from 2009. Veteran actor, once their slot has been definitively penned in, may suddenly seem to become unbeatable. Curious about where the other actresses end up placed, though.
Jones and Pike are going lead. Arquette’s team is still up in the air on it.
Seriously? Arquette’s team is delusional if they think that performance is going to get a lead nomination. I’m not even convinced a supporting nomination is secure, despite the attestations of year-end advocacy by the blogosphere.
I still fail to see how Arquette’s performance, fine as it is, is in any way shape or form a lead performance. Baffling that this idea seems to be gaining steam.
I’m happy for Julianne but don’t forget Marion Cotillard with Two Days One Night.
How could we do that with you around?
Thank you.
“”There are no unbelievable hysterics”
Well, that’s not going to fly with the Academy.
Amour
Lmao
The Queen.
How does her performance compare to Julie Christie’s in “Away from Her”?
Love that Hitfix declared Reese the Oscar frontrunner than changed their mind and declared Moore the frontrunner about an hour later. Who will be the new Best Actress frontrunner an hour from now?
Depends on what happens in the next hour, smartass.
If Focus World doesn’t F it up, maybe we could see another lead and supporting dual nom year for Moore, with the academy slotting her Maps performance in supporting (from what I heard about her part in that movie it could be an option).
Not to get greedy though… she is long overdue for an Oscar, another nomination at the very least…
For what it’s worth, Moore also shows up in November’s Hunger Games installment, which gives her a guaranteed box office hit in addition to the indie acclaim she stands to reap for Still Alice. That won’t hurt.
The whole Maps to the Stars awards news is so bizarre that I wonder if somewhere somebody knew about Still Alice and decided to push it out of the way from the start and leave Still Alice as the only Moore vehicle worth talking about from the start of the Oscar race. Maybe Alice is just easier for a campaign.
This might be pushing it, but it sooo looked like Moore got “talked to” and “convinced” about The Kids Are All Right and how she wasn’t campaigned or mentioned as she should have so Bening could get her Oscar without having to worry about Moore in the same category.
Maybe more of the same happened here with Maps.