Summit Entertainment heading to ‘Area 52’

09.27.11 7 years ago

Summit Entertainment has acquired film rights to the 2001 Brian Haberlin comic book series “Area 52”, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian producing. The four-issue miniseries focuses on a top-secret government warehouse in Antarctica and its inhabitants, who are forced to defend themselves with the facility’s collection of mythological weapons and artifacts when an alien killer is accidentally unleashed.

The studio is looking to go out to writers shortly, according to Deadline, who got the exclusive.

“Area 52” was published by Image Comics. In 2007, director Steven C. Miller (“Automaton Transfusion”) was attached to helm a film based on the series, but the project never materialized. He no longer appears to be attached.

Summit’s next film slated for release is the hugely-anticipated “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”, which comes out November 18th.

