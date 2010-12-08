Susan Boyle returns to No. 1, Black Eyed Peas debut low on Billboard 200

The Black Eyed Peas take a dose of Susan Boyle as the Scottish singer re-takes the top of The Billboard 200 over the pop band’s “The Beginning” beginning.

Boyle’s “The Gift” experiences a 3% sales gain to 272,000 copies, putting her back at No. 1.

Black Eyed Peas’ effort, however, moved 119,000, which isn’t strong enough for even a top five start. “The Beginning” sits at No. 6, right behind “Glee: The Music, Volume 4” soundtrack, bowing at No. 5 with 128,000.

BEP’s last effort “The E.N.D.” from 2009 debuted at the top with 304,000. It had the help of smash hit “Boom Boom Pow” to help propel it higher.

Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now” moves up No. 4 to No. 2 (182,000, -24%), Jackie Evanchos’s “O Holy Night” ascends No. 5 to No. 3 (145,000, +2%) and “Glee: The Music, The Christmas Album” climbs No. 10 to No. 4 (129,000). Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” slips from No. 1 to No. 7 (108,000, -78%) and Nicki Minaj follows suit with “Pink Friday” descending No. 2 to No. 8 (103,000, -73%).

Josh Groban’s “Illuminations” moves No. 12 to No. 9 (78,000, -21%) while Rihanna’s “Loud” dips No. 6 to No. 10.

Jazmine Sullivan and Chrisette Michele start outside of the top tier, with “Love Me Back” at No. 17 with 57,000 and “Let Freedom Reign” at No. 25 with 42,000.

Sales are down 10% compared to last week and down 9% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 13% for the year, so far.