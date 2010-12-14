The 2011 Inductees: Did the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame get it right?

The official announcement won”t come until Wednesday, but as we hinted at here, Neil Diamond, Alice Cooper, Tom Waits, Dr. John and Darlene Love will be the 2011 inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The New York Times is reporting that Leon Russell will also be inducted with the award for musical excellence (this used to be called the sideman award). What a great year Russell is having between this and his great album with Elton John, “The Union.”
Love had been nominated two times before, but the rest of her class made it on their first ballot.
Acts on this year”s ballot who will have to come back again are Donna Summer, Chic, LL Cool J, J. Geils Band, the Beastie Boys, Bon Jovi, Donovan, Laura Nyro, Joe Tex and Chuck Willis.
So did the Rock Hall get it right? Yes, for the most part. While there”s not really any kind of chronological order to the induction process – artists are eligible 25 years after their first release comes out – it only seems fair that someone like Darlene Love, who has been making records for around 20 years longer than, say, the Beastie Boys, goes in before they do. Plus, some of this year”s nominees, as great artists as they may be, feel a little bit like a stretch. I may be the only person who would fight to the death Bon Jovi”s right to go in over J. Geils Band, but I am prepared to do so.
Dr. John should be inducted for his musical contributions, but also as his historical link between those who came before him, like Professor Longhair, and modern day, but we would have liked to have seen Nyro go in first. She is one of the most revered songwriters in pop history (and with that, we”re not real sure why she”s being pushed as an artist, which she indeniably was, instead of as a songwriter).
With the slight exception of Love, these inductees run a pretty narrow spectrum of rock, so, in that way, as the NY Times suggests, voters played it safe this year….if you can call the grand spectacle of Cooper playing it safe.
The induction ceremony will take place March 14 in New York.
What do you think of this year’s inductees? Share your thoughts below.
Chic and Beastie Boys not getting in is ridiculous…
bon jovi not getting in is bull sh**
It’s about time Alice Cooper got in; his originality and theatrics set a precedent that is still alive in rock & roll
At least it gives MCA a bit more time to recover. He gets that parotid back in prime form, the band starts to play live together and get back on track – and maybe next year we see them playing in a rousing finale with Geils, Jovi, or Chic (of course in a perfect world they should be getting inducted and thus playing with Sonic Youth).
neil diamond is wayyyy over due this honor. his music has been covered by a wide range of artists, from country to punk rock.
Tom Waits is the only deserving inductee. And I’m still waiting on nominations for Fugazi, Guided by Voices and Polvo.
polvo? really?
still waiting on Rush to get nominated
Jeffrey– Rush is just one of a number of acts, Rush, Kiss, Hall & Oates, that just can’t seem to get any Rock and Roll Hall of Fame love, no matter how deserving. Some folks put the Doobie Bros. in that category as well.
Not just Rush, but also Deep Purple, the Blue Oyster Cult, Motorhead, Judas Priest, Bad Company and more. There’s a whole spectrum of great rock and roll, real rock and roll, not hip hop or something else, that has been shamefully ignored
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has even less credibility than the Grammys. It’s a big circle jerk in a corporate ivory tower. The fact that the institution even exists is about as un-rock and roll as it gets. I love Tom Waits, but I wouldn’t categorize his music as ‘rock’. Meanwhile the bands that filled the air of high school parking lots across the county with actual rock music, filled arenas with actual rock fans are ignored, I suppose because they represent the unwashed, overly rebellious and loud music these effete snobs couldn’t deign to listen to….what a joke.