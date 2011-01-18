‘The King’s Speech’ leads BAFTA Film Awards with 14 nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominees for the 2011 BAFTA Orange Film Awards today and “The King’s Speech” led the way with 14 nominations including best picture. “Black Swan” found 12, “Inception” nine, “True Grit” eight and “127 Hours” seven while “The Social Network” wasn’t s liked as much as its award season competitors and landed just six (ouch).

Besides the support for the usual awards players, BAFTA voters snubbed “The Fighter” star Melissa Leo, gave key nominations to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and its star Noomi Rapace, completely ignored Mark Romanek’s U.K.-set “Never Let Me Go,” told both Annette Bening and Julianne Moore that “The Kids Are All Right” and honored fallen countrymen and “The Town” star Pete Postlethwaite.

All the nominees are as follows along with this writer’s commentary on each award.

BEST FILM

BLACK SWAN – Mike Medavoy, Brian Oliver, Scott Franklin

INCEPTION – Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

THE KING”S SPEECH – Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, Céan Chaffin

TRUE GRIT – Scott Rudin, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Lowdown: “True Grit” knocks out “The Fighter” in the top category showing the Brits were more in love with the Coens Western than David O. Russell’s real-life drama. The rest? Pretty much expected although you could have made a case for “127 Hours” here, but Danny Boyle’s masterpiece was recognized instead for…

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

127 HOURS – Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy, Christian Colson, John Smithson

ANOTHER YEAR – Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

FOUR LIONS – Chris Morris, Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Mark Herbert, Derrin Schlesinger

THE KING”S SPEECH – Tom Hooper, David Seidler, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin

MADE IN DAGENHAM – Nigel Cole, William Ivory, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley



Lowdown: Got to be a weak year when “Made in Dagenham” makes it over “Tamara Drewe.” Nice to see some love for “Four Lions” and it’s a bit of a “whew” that “Another Year” made the cut.



OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

THE ARBOR – Director, Producer – Clio Barnard, Tracy O”Riordan

EXIT THROUGH THE GIFT SHOP – Director, Producer – Banksy, Jaimie D”Cruz

FOUR LIONS – Director/Writer – Chris Morris

MONSTERS – Director/Writer – Gareth Edwards

SKELETONS – Director/Writer – Nick Whitfield

Lowdown: Will Banksy show up to the big show? Not likely. Still, three excellent contenders here in “Monsters,” “”Exit” and “Four Lions.”



DIRECTOR

127 HOURS – Danny Boyle

BLACK SWAN – Darren Aronofsky

INCEPTION – Christopher Nolan

THE KING”S SPEECH – Tom Hooper

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – David Fincher

Lowdown: So, the Coens don’t merit a nomination here, but Boyle makes the cut instead. Nice recognition for the former BAFTA winner and Brit.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BLACK SWAN – Mark Heyman, Andrés Heinz, John McLaughlin

THE FIGHTER – Scott Silver, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson

INCEPTION – Christopher Nolan

THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT – Lisa Cholodenko, Stuart Blumberg

THE KING”S SPEECH – David Seidler

Lowdown: Great that “Kids” made it here, but “King’s” will win this hands down.

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

127 HOURS – Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy

THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO – Rasmus Heisterberg, Nikolaj Arcel

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – Aaron Sorkin

TOY STORY 3 – Michael Arndt

TRUE GRIT – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Lowdown: “Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” is something of a surprise. The bigger shock could be seeing Boyle and Beaufoy win for “127 Hours” instead of Oscar favorite “The Social Network.” Don’t be surprised.



FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

BIUTIFUL – Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jon Kilik, Fernando Bovaira

THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO – Søren Stærmose, Niels Arden Oplev

I AM LOVE – Luca Guadagnino, Francesco Melzi D”Eril, Marco Morabito, Massimiliano Violante

OF GODS AND MEN – Xavier Beauvois

THE SECRET IN THEIR EYES – Mariela Besuievsky, Juan José Campanella

Lowdown: Glad this pundit’s favorite “I Am Love” made it, but it looks like it will come down to “Dragon Tattoo” or last year’s Oscar foreign film winner “The Secret in their Eyes.”

ANIMATED FILM

DESPICABLE ME – Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

TOY STORY 3 – Lee Unkrich

Lowdown: Even at BAFTA you can mark this one down for “Toy Story 3.”

LEADING ACTOR

JAVIER BARDEM – Biutiful

JEFF BRIDGES – True Grit

JESSE EISENBERG – The Social Network

COLIN FIRTH – The King”s Speech

JAMES FRANCO – 127 Hours

Lowdown: Surprise! Javier Bardem knocks out SAG nominee Robert Duvall and Golden Globe nominee Ryan Gosling to make the field. Did the Brits listen to Julia Roberts plea or do they just like the movie more than those of us on this side of the pond? In either case, nice coup for the “Biutiful” crew.

LEADING ACTRESS

ANNETTE BENING – The Kids Are All Right

JULIANNE MOORE – The Kids Are All Right

NATALIE PORTMAN – Black Swan

NOOMI RAPACE – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

HAILEE STEINFELD – True Grit

Lowdown: Well, this is clearly not what Paramount wants. They are hoping voters place “Grit’s” Hailee Steinfeld in the supporting category as SAG voters did, but BAFTA said “Nope, she’s clearly lead” (O.K. they didn’t say that literally, but you get my point). More intriguing, Noomi Rapace pushes past “Blue Valentine’s” Michelle Williams, “Winter’s Bone’s” Jennifer Lawrence and “Never Let Me Go’s” Carey Mulligan for an Acting nod. There is no way she’ll duplicate that feat when Oscar nods are announced next Tuesday. A bigger shocker? “Rabbit Hole’s” Nicole Kidman bypassed for Julianne Moore for “The Kids Are All Right.” Clearly BAFTA voters really took to “Kids,” but not enough to land it a best picture nomination.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

CHRISTIAN BALE – The Fighter

ANDREW GARFIELD – The Social Network

PETE POSTLETHWAITE – The Town

MARK RUFFALO – The Kids Are All Right

GEOFFREY RUSH – The King”s Speech

Lowdown: Brit Garfield is battling “Winter’s Bone’s” John Hawkes for an Oscar nomination, but gets the hometown love here. On the other hand, the Pete Postlethwaite nomination is clearly of sentimental value after the legendary actor’s recent passing. Jeremy Renner will easily fill that slot when the Academy announces its nominations.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

AMY ADAMS – The Fighter

HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The King”s Speech

BARBARA HERSHEY – Black Swan

LESLEY MANVILLE – Another Year

MIRANDA RICHARDSON – Made in Dagenham



Lowdown: Intriguingly, the Brits did not take to Melissa Leo’s campy, but Golden Globe-winning turn in “The Fighter.” Instead, they recognized Adams who might actually win this category. Richardson and Manville are awards season contenders who sort of fell to the wayside back in the states. Hershey gets the BAFTA love here over co-star Mila Kunis who landed Globe and SAG nominations. We’re still betting Oscar goes for Kunis.

ORIGINAL MUSIC

127 HOURS – AR Rahman

ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Danny Elfman

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – John Powell

INCEPTION – Hans Zimmer

THE KING”S SPEECH – Alexandre Desplat

Lowdown: Sure, “Social Network” and “Tron Legacy’s” more contemporary scores are ignored here, but we’re personally thrilled John Powell’s beautiful work in “Dragon” is getting its due.

CINEMATOGRAPHY

127 HOURS – Anthony Dod Mantle, Enrique Chediak

BLACK SWAN – Matthew Libatique

INCEPTION – Wally Pfister

THE KING”S SPEECH – Danny Cohen

TRUE GRIT – Roger Deakins

Lowdown: Again, “Social Network” is snubbed. Somewhat of a surprise, but the work in these five nominees is actually stronger. Really.

EDITING

127 HOURS – Jon Harris

BLACK SWAN – Andrew Weisblum

INCEPTION – Lee Smith

THE KING”S SPEECH – Tariq Anwar

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – Angus Wall, Kirk Baxter

Lowdown: “The Fighter” or “True Grit” could replace “127 Hours” here on Oscar nomination Tuesday, but the former is actually technically more deserving.

PRODUCTION DESIGN



ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Robert Stromberg, Karen O”Hara

BLACK SWAN – Thérèse DePrez, Tora Peterson

INCEPTION – Guy Hendrix Dyas, Larry Dias, Doug Mowat

THE KING”S SPEECH – Eve Stewart, Judy Farr

TRUE GRIT – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

Lowdown: Pay close attention, this could be your Academy Awards field.

COSTUME DESIGN

ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Colleen Atwood

BLACK SWAN – Amy Westcott

THE KING”S SPEECH – Jenny Beavan

MADE IN DAGENHAM – Louise Stjernsward

TRUE GRIT – Mary Zophres

Lowdown: Also, another snapshot of what could be your possible Academy Awards field.

SOUND

127 HOURS – Glenn Freemantle, Ian Tapp, Richard Pryke, Steven C Laneri, Douglas Cameron

BLACK SWAN – Ken Ishii, Craig Henighan, Dominick Tavella

INCEPTION – Richard King, Lora Hirschberg, Gary A Rizzo, Ed Novick

THE KING”S SPEECH – John Midgley, Lee Walpole, Paul Hamblin

TRUE GRIT – Skip Lievsay, Craig Berkey, Greg Orloff, Peter F Kurland, Douglas Axtell

Lowdown: These nods are starting to look very Oscar-y, except for the fact the Academy has two sound categories which always makes things a tad confusing. Needless to say, these are the players in both.



SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS



ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Nominees TBC

BLACK SWAN – Dan Schrecker

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 – Tim Burke, John Richardson, Nicolas Ait’Hadi, Christian Manz

INCEPTION – Chris Corbould, Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Peter Bebb

TOY STORY 3 – Nominees TBC

Lowdown: Really not sure why “Tron Legacy” or “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” were snubbed here. Moreover, special effects nomination for “Toy Story 3”? Even Disney and Pixar must be scratching their heads on that one.



MAKE UP & HAIR

ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Nominees TBC

BLACK SWAN – Judy Chin, Geordie Sheffer

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 – Amanda Knight, Lisa Tomblin

THE KING”S SPEECH – Frances Hannon

MADE IN DAGENHAM – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Lowdown: Look for “Alice in Wonderland” or “Harry Potter” to win this one.

SHORT ANIMATION

THE EAGLEMAN STAG – Michael Please

MATTER FISHER – David Prosser

THURSDAY – Matthias Hoegg

Lowdown: No idea, but I’m sure they are fine films.

SHORT FILM

CONNECT – Samuel Abrahams, Beau Gordon

LIN – Piers Thompson, Simon Hessel

RITE – Michael Pearce, Ross McKenzie

TURNING – Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Alison Sterling, Kat Armour-Brown

UNTIL THE RIVER RUNS RED – Paul Wright, Poss Kondeatis

Lowdown: Again, no idea, but I’m sure they are fine films.



ORANGE WEDNESDAYS RISING AWARD



GEMMA ARTERTON

ANDREW GARFIELD

TOM HARDY

AARON JOHNSON

EMMA STONE

Lowdown: The public gets to vote for this one. A tough call, but we think Garfield or Stone will take it.

The 2011 Orange BAFTA Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13 in London.

