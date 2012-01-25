The Long Shot: Fade away and radiate

Amid the geeky cascade of trivia, facts and figures that always follows they unveiling of the Oscar nominations, one stat — courtesy of our friend Chad Hartigan — stood out to me: the average age of this year’s Best Director nominees, at 61, is the highest it’s been in the history of the awards. Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese, Terrence Malick and Alexander Payne — a quartet of well-seasoned American auteurs who, by the time of the awards, will all be over the age of 50 — have all been to this particular dance before. The lone foreigner and first-time nominee, Michel Hazanavicius, may be the upstart of the pack, but at 44, he’s hardly wet behind the ears.
So, the movies the Academy liked most this year happened to be directed by a bunch of middle-to-three-quarter aged men. Big deal. That says more about industry hierarchy than the preferences of the Academy, right? In any case, last year saw a thirtysomething man win the prize; the year before, a woman. If “The King’s Speech” had been successfully helmed by Selena Gomez, they’d probably have handed her the Oscar too.
Even allowing for a certain degree of coincidence, however, it’s hard to deny that this is a year when the Academy put age before beauty — or, to put it more politely, acknowledged that they’re not exactly separate qualities. Take a look at the acting categories, where only two under-30 actors, Rooney Mara and Jonah Hill, find themselves nominated — the same as the number of 82 year-olds in the Best Supporting Actor lineup, where Christopher Plummer and Max von Sydow find themselves vying for the title of Oscar’s oldest ever winner, with that 70 year-old stripling Nick Nolte looking on from the sidelines.
Those who regularly complain that Hollywood pays no respect to women over 40 should be pleased with a Best Actress lineup that features two sexagenerians and 46 year-old Viola Davis. Over in Best Actor, faced with a choice between two dangerous British thesps, voters opted to pay their debt to 53 year-old Gary Oldman (for a film, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” that itself stoically mourns the passing of a generation), rather than consolidate the Next Big Thing buzz for 34 year-old Michael Fassbender; his day, yesterday’s omission rather pointedly stated, will come.
A good year for the older guard, then, and nowt wrong with that. But as handy as it is to juggle such figures, the impression of a brandy-and-slippers year for the Academy has less to do with the collective age of the nominees than the movies they’ve made. If any theme can be gleaned from this year’s motley crew of Best Picture nominees, it’s that, after returning last year to the brand of period prestige winner that dominated the awards in the 1990s, they’re happy remaining in the past, in spirit if not in letter — but preferably both.
Much has been made of the fact that the two films leading the nomination tally by a sizeable margin, “The Artist” and “Hugo,” are both lushly gilded paeans to the history of their own medium, explicitly referencing past forms of cinema to raise our awareness of the distance we have travelled. One does so by denying itself modern conveniences such as color and sound; the other, conversely, does so by embracing the most cutting-edge tools of the present. To call either simply nostalgic would be to miss their celebration of artistic progress, but both films make a case for the kind of unjaded, open-hearted storytelling that has grown less fashionable of late; both point to a newer, gentler, irony-free strain of postmodernism that doesn’t make too many demands of the present.
“The Artist” and “Hugo” may be the most neatly retro of the nominees, but they’re hardly alone in fixing their gaze on the rear-view mirror. “Midnight in Paris” is a literal time-travel exercise in which several characters find success and self-realization in the past; one chooses to remain, another to return, but even the present day in Woody Allen’s City of Lights is a woozy, blinkered playland, a veteran director’s own cosseted, wistful adaptation of reality. “The Help” cosily aims for social currency by tackling history that has unimpeachably been put to bed, casting past sociological victories in a warm summer glow to congratulate its audience on the political progress they’ve made, tacitly ignoring still-burning fires. “War Horse” uses similarly sanitised styling to ennoble past atrocities and reinscribe safe, inarguable moral truths. War is hell, but windmills are pretty.
Even one of the contemporary contenders, the tellingly titled “The Descendants,” is in thrall to the physical, psychological and geographical inheritances of our past; if anything, it’s a more nostalgically stasis-bound ode to preservation than “Hugo.” And even the most avant-garde nominee of the lot, Terrence Malick’s brazen, beautiful “The Tree of Life,” is an ecstatic celebration of our origins, as well as a lament for the elusive wholeness of the past, real or imagined. It’s a film that opens by quoting the book of Job — “Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation?” — as if childing humanity for its inexperience and impermanence.
None of these films entirely fails to look forward — even “The Artist,” as besotted as it is with the old, ultimately advocates growth and adaptation, both cultural and personal. Whether the French silent wonder is currently the toast of the town because of that message — or because industry types, insecure in a medium that’s currently in economic and technological flux, feel safe with its romantically retroactive trappings — is another question altogether.
From “Shame” to “We Need to Need to Talk About Kevin” to “Young Adult” to “Melancholia,” voters shied away this year from many films that address ugly, unsettlingly intangible social maladies of the world we live in right now. On a different but surely not unrelated tangent, they also punished certain films (even the comfortably old-fashioned whiz-bang charms of “The Adventures of Tintin,” rejected by the animators for its technical precociousness) for exposing the uncertainties of their own professional futures. Perhaps all the nominations teach us is that a lot of people really like Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese and old movies — what cinephile doesn’t? — but even some of the Academy’s most courageous decisions this year are reflective of a Hollywood running to stand still.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Call me crazy, but I actually think within the next five years, Selena Gomez WILL be nominated for an Oscar.
Hey, if Jonah Hill could do it…
Jonah Hill has always been capable. He was excellent in Superbad and found widespread acclaim for Cyrus.
Well, if she chooses a great project, then maybe.
Hmmm judging by this trend Gary OLDman is surely a lock to win.
sorry
I do think it’s very interesting that with America in the midst of an existential, social and political crisis, the Best Picture list is collectively sentimental, spiritual, familial, historically revisionist, whimsical, nostalgic, inspirational, and ultimately comfortable. Several films also involve with dealing with trauma, on an individual and national basis.
That’s not to say this was a conscious move by voters or filmmakers, or to state it as a good or bad thing, but in many ways the films do reflect something about the collective national psyche.
Happy to inspire such a well-written piece.
It is interesting how scale tipped to “old” in one year. Yes, The King’s Speech won. But The Social Network, Fincher, Razner, Inception, Black Swan, Aranofsky, etc etc, among others were right in the thick of things. Funny how things can flip flop.
I agree with this. I’ve said it before in other threads as well, last year gave hint to a bolder, braver Academy that seemed to have dissipated this year (for the most part) in favor for much safer, backwards-looking films. I honestly feel if some of the darker, modern-set films that Guy mentioned (like Shame, Melancholia, We Need To Talk About Kevin, Young Adult or Contagion, Take Shelter, and Martha Marcy May Marlene) had been much more thoroughly embraced “hits” a la The Social Network or Black Swan, then they would have had much more of an impact this year. But because only cinephiles and critics liked them, the Academy felt no pressure to recognize films that they clearly didn’t react to. Not that many of the films nominated are full on blockbusters (I guess The Help is the closest one that could be called that), but the rest of the films have clearly been seen by a much larger audience comparatively. And I know that box office doesn’t have much of an impact overall on the Academy’s decisions, but I think it helps especially for films that are not normally within their wheel house. I do think it is odd that the bolder decisions last year were so thoroughly snuffed out this year, but that’s how it goes I guess.
While I agree that the work of Fincher, Nolan and Aronofsky is anything but “safe,” I would argue that The Social Network, Inception and Black Swan are not necessarily forward-looking films, thematically speaking.
I’m glad you mentioned Contagion, Take Shelter and MMMM Mykill, all films the are addressing an issue that has been a running (and timely) theme this year – ‘paranoia’. I’m quite shocked it’s not been represented at all at the Oscars – futher it’s a bit disturbing that all these nostalgic films are suggesting a sense of denial towards it.
It is interesting how scale tipped to “old” in one year. Yes, The King’s Speech won. But The Social Network, Fincher, Razner, Inception, Black Swan, Aranofsky, etc etc, among others were right in the thick of things. Funny how things can flip flop.
You say “Young Adult” was ignored because it pointed out ugly realities of the world we live in today, but doesn’t it very much fit in with the nostalgia theme as well? The movie IS about a character who is desperately, hopelessly trying to remain in the past and/or latch onto a lost period of time where things were ‘better.’
SHE’s in the past, perhaps. But the film isn’t there with her, endorsing her perspective or sharing her yearning.
That’s the point… she’s attempting to live in the past, everyone else has moved on. That contrast is what makes up the bulk of the film.
RIP.
Why RIP? The film isn’t dead. It’s still there to be watched, rewatched and appreciated by future viewers. Oscar nominations are but frosting on a film’s standing.
Agreed, Guy. I like your attitude about all this. I was disappointed with my favorites not appearing among the nominees, but it’s not like the films have been sentenced to the dustbin or anything. Believe me, I’ll be purchasing some blu rays when they come out and few of them will be oscar nominees. If we love a film, I think we should champion the film with or without the oscar stamp. And it’s not like I hate the films and artists nominated, well, not most of them. ;) They just aren’t my preference.
Exactly. I’m reminded of that scene in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (I think) where Jane Lynch says she’s going to spend the weekend watching “Gandhi.” The line gets a laugh, of course, because no one gives a rip about that lumbering old turkey of a movie. The same could be said about “American Beauty” and “Crash” and “Benjamin Button” and a few other more recent Best Picture winners and nominees (“Hugo”?). But I expect I’ll soon be revisiting a number of other movies, particularly some of the recent comedies (“Young Adult,” “50/50,” even “Bad Teacher”) that did not get nominations.
Ok guys, I didn’t mean it as the film is dead, I meant the Oscar prospects. As InContention’s unofficial Young Adult Ambassador, you guys should know that I would never deem this little gem as “dead.”
That’s right! Fight on, Laura! Speaking of Young Adult, I still need to see it. Yikes. When is it coming out on dvd? It didn’t play long here.
So well written and right on the money, guy. I find the Academy’s inability to look forward quite disheartening. It also makes me wonder whether or not some of the older academy member’s cards should be revoked :/.
Beautifully said, Guy. Bravo. You get your point across in such a skillful even keeled manner, acknowledging different conclusions. No histrionics needed.
Agreed.
Its sad to think that The Blind Side is a bp nominee and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo! It hurts me like a never ending bruise that will be pressed on forever and ever!
I ment to put and Dragon tattoo isnt!
Great read, Guy. Would love to hear your take on how Moneyball and EC&IC fir into this picture.
*fit*
Guy, wholeheartedly agree. Other examples that you yourself have mentioned before include the fear of performance capture and the lack of recognition of Andy Serkis, etc.
Of course, to be fair, there is definitely a small but vocal minority within the Academy that takes risks and branches out and you get things like Trent Reznor winning Score last year and the strong showing in the major categories amongst Tree of Life. I suspect this contingent will ultimately win out as older generations fade away, but by then they may be the obsolete ones.
But yes, this year, like last, clearly represent a look to the past approach. The biggest irony, not lost on anyone, I’m sure, is that one of their favorites this year “Midnight in Paris,” is precisely a *warning* not to deify the past in a simplistic way, for it can ruin your future.
I do think the future of movies is somewhat uncertain and that we are at a critical juncture with new technologies, etc. I hope the Academy can heed the warning of one of its own.
Here;s hoping PTA can give a No Country for Old Men-level shock to the Academy next year with The Master
I wonder if Malick and Allen will even show up. If not, give Fassy their ticket!
I’m sure neither will.
Yeah, I’d be shocked to see either Malick or Allen there.
Like they often do, I have a feeling they’ll ask a number of actors not nominated, like Fassbender, Swinton, Theron and Gosling, to present. Good luck with that. Fassbender and Theron would probably show up. Not sure about Swinton. I think Gosling would rather have his teeth pulled.
How masterful was Sony in keeping Midnight in Paris in the hunt? Whatever they did, it worked. 6 month run in my local theater. Timely DVD release?
All in all, MiP is just a regular Allen film. It’s a small film, light comedy, magical, and unexpected. But it’s so charming. Come to think of it, The Artist was … so charming. Something to that.
Yes, there is a record also for Supporting Actor, with this year’s average age at 62.6 (with 2011 as reference for their age). I have the numbers starting with 1950, so I can confirm the record in Supporting Actor.
War Horse really deserves more credit for recreating the technical style and storytelling ethos of the technicolor epics as faithfully as Artist recreates the style and ethos of MGM silents.
agree