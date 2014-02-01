This Week in Superhero Movies and TV: ‘Man of Steel’ meets Lex Luthor

02.01.14 5 years ago

Lex Luthor has come out of hiding. Remember when Bradley Cooper was rumored to be making a cameo as Luthor in “Man of Steel”? Or, later, that the bald business mogul would be played by Joaquin Phoenix, Bryan Cranston or Mark Strong? We were all wrong. Also in this exciting issue of This Week in Superheroes: “Ant-Man,” “NInja Turtles,” and not one, not two, but three “X-Men”-related movies. 

“Man of Steel 2”
“The Social Network’s” Jesse Eisenberg has been revealed to be playing Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor in the sequel.  It’s the most surprising comic book movie casting coup since Gal Gadot was announced as Wonder Woman. No, wait — since Ben Affleck was revealed as Batman. Or maybe Heath Ledger as the Joker. 

“Ant-Man”
Paul Rudd opens up about playing the pint-sized Marvel hero. The 2015 film is part of our Box Office Battles gallery, as it will face off against Joe Wright’s “Peter Pan” update, starring Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard.
 
“X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Take a look at the prequel sequel’s Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch (sort of), and Blink here
 
“X-Men: Apocalypse”
Sure, “Days of Future Past” won’t be in theaters for a few months, but director Bryan Singer already wants to get fans stoked for the follow-up.

“Gambit”
Does “X-Men” producer Lauren Shuler Donner really want a Gambit solo film starring Channing Tatum? Riot has a few ideas about who would be better in the role. 

“Ninja Turtles”

Is this really want the heroes formerly known as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will look like in the Michael Bay-produced reboot? 
 
“The LEGO Movie”
A new trailer spoofs “Man of Steel.” At the very least, it’ll be funnier than the Superman movie. 
 
“Constantine”
The Vertigo character is coming to the small screen, and Neill Marshall (“The Descent,” “Game of Thrones”) is on board as director. Will Keanu Reeves watch?
 
