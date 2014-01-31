The best look yet at Michael Bay’s ‘Ninja Turtles’

(CBR) Arriving on the scaly heels of photos of maquettes leaked from the movie”s set, a promo image for the Michael Bay-produced “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” may offer the best look yet at the updated Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael.

Comic Book Therapy unveiled the shot of a display from an unidentified toy expo showing the heroes in a half shell with their traditional weapons and color-coded masks, and a few new touches here and there. The general appearance and costumes of the Turtles appear to match up pretty well with those set photos.

It”s worth noting, too, that the display refers to the film as “Ninja Turtles”, suggesting Bay and Paramount Pictures may have returned to the earlier title.

Directed by Jonathan Liebesman, the film stars Megan Fox as April O”Neil, Alan Ritchson as Raphael, Jeremy Howard as Donatello, Pete Ploszek as Leonardo, Noel Fisher as Michelangelo, Will Arnett as Vernon Fenwick, Danny Woodburn as Master Splinter, and William Fichtner as Shredder. It opens Aug. 8.