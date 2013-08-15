TNT renews ‘Rizzoli & Isles,’ ‘Major Crimes’ and ‘Perception’

TNT is having a great summer.

Unsurprisingly, the cable network announced that it has renewed three of its hit summer series, including “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Major Crimes” and “Perception.”

“Rizzoli” was okayed for a fifth season, while both “Major” and “Perception” are heading into their third seasons. The renewals join the sci-fi series “Falling Skies,” which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

All four of the renewed shows rank among basic cable”s Top 10 series with total viewers for the summer, with “Rizzoli & Isles” coming in at No. 1 and “Major Crimes” ranking in the Top 5.

The renewals are just the beginning of TNT’s future plans.

The network’s upcoming slate of new shows includes “Mob City,” from executive producer Frank Darabont (“The Walking Dead”), which centers on post-World War II L.A. cops and gangsters. It premieres Wednesday, December 4.

Next summer’s newbie will include Michael Bay’s “The Last Ship,” starring Eric Dane, and “Legends,” starring Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”).

“TNT has had a terrific summer with four big hits that have drawn viewers with great storytelling, engaging characters and outstanding performances,” said TNT’s Michael Wright in a statement. “With the renewals of ‘Rizzoli & Isles,’ ‘Major Crimes,’ ‘Falling Skies’ and ‘Perception,’ TNT has built an incredibly strong arsenal of scripted series. And it”s only going to get stronger with the addition of ‘Mob City’ and the return of ‘Dallas’ this winter, not to mention the debuts of ‘The Last Ship’ and ‘Legends’ next summer.”