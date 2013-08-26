Today in Tumblr: ‘The Avengers’ reimagined as sex toys

Attention nerds: always wanted one of the Avengers inside you but resigned yourself to the utter futility of that impossible dream? Well today is your lucky day, because some guy on Tumblr named Balazs Sarmai has designed an entire line of sex toys based on all six of the Avengers plus Loki, including but not limited to the Captain America vibrator, the Thor electrical stimulator and – my personal favorite – the Hulk 12″ silicone dildo (talk about a gang-bang!) While they’re admittedly just concepts for now, if Marvel knows what’s good for them they’ll get in on the ground floor here and start stocking these suckers in Wal-Marts all across the country.

(Even more Avengers sex toys)

(via)



Follow RIOT on Twitter