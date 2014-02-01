TV Ratings: Big Friday for ‘Shark Tank’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ while ‘Enlisted’ and ‘Bones’ slip

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 31, 2014.

All of the normal Friday champs had big nights, with “Hawaii Five-0,” “Blue Bloods” and “Undercover Boss” all hitting season highs and “Shark Tank” coming in strong, albeit below last week’s series highs, as ABC and CBS scored their normal primetime victories.

While “Shark Tank” may have been down from last week, both “Last Man Standing” and “The Neighbors” were up for ABC.

And not only were they season highs for the CBS hour-longs, but you’d have to go back a bit to find any competition. For “Blue Bloods,” it was its biggest audience since its series premiere. Yes. Series. And for “Undercover Boss,” it was the biggest audience since last February.

FOX, in contrast, had a tough night with “Bones,” “Enlisted” and “Raising Hope” all dropping, though the numbers for “Bones” were still quite respectable.

Finally, the season (series?) finale for The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” duplicated last week’s audience in viewers and may have ticked up a hair in total viewers. We’ll have to wait and see.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Friday night, edging out the 1.6 rating for CBS to win the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed closely by the 1.1 key demo rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Friday.

Overall, though, CBS dominated Friday night, averaging an estimated 11.05 million viewers and a 6.9 rating/12 share, far ahead of the 6.14 million viewers and 3.8/6 for ABC in second. NBC was third for the night with 5.125 million viewers and a 3.5/6, topping FOX’s 2.8/5 and 4.58 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 843,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS swept primetime overall starting in the 8 p.m. hour with 9.23 million viewers for “Undercover Boss,” which also won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating. FOX’s “Bones” was second with 6.81 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC was third with “Last Man Standing” (6.87 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.34 million and a 1.1 key demo). NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” repeat averaged 3.38 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, the season finale of “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 916,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 11.13 million viewers to rule the 9 p.m. hour, coming in second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second with 7.36 million viewers and delivered the night’s best key demo rating with a 2.1 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.535 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with “Enlisted” (2.79 million and a 0.8 key demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (1.9 million and a 0.6 key demo rating). The CW’s repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 769,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour with 12.79 million viewers and came in a close second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. “Dateline” put NBC in second with 6.46 million viewers and in third with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” won the hour in the key demo with a 1.7 rating, but finished third overall with 5.45 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.