TV Ratings: ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Last Man Standing’ lead Friday split

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 27, 2015.

With “Shark Tank” and “Blue Bloods” in repeats, it was up to “Last Man Standing” to carry ABC to its normal Friday win among young viewers, leaving “Hawaii Five-0” to lead CBS to its normal Friday win overall.

After a soft premiere on Wednesday, “Amazing Race” returned to its Friday home and did roughly the same lowish numbers it was doing in the fall, though “Hawaii Five-0” fell among young viewers with its weakened non-“Undercover Boss” lead-in.

Without “Undercover Boss,” both “Last Man Standing” and “Cristela” got small upticks.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.2 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS and NBC both averaged a 1.0 key demo rating to tie for second, followed by FOX's 0.7 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.8 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/9 share for Friday night. ABC was second overall with 6.09 million viewers and a 3.9/7, topping NBC's 5.13 million viewers and 3.4/6. FOX's 1.3/2 and 2.255 million viewers finished fourth, while The CW averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for Friday night.

8 p.m. – ABC led the 8 p.m. hour with “Last Man Standing” (7.25 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Cristela” (5.67 million and a 1.0 key demo rating). CBS' “The Amazing Race” was second with 6.15 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, though it won the 8:30 half-hour. NBC's encore of the “Night Shift” premiere averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, compared to the 2.84 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for FOX's “World's Funniest Fails.” The CW's “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” delivered Friday's biggest audience with 9.47 million viewers, but tied for second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” repeat averaged 5.91 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC's “Dateline” was a close third with 5.89 million viewers and also did a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX's “Glee” averaged 1.67 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, topping the 872,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for a pair of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeats on The CW.

10 p.m. – A “Blue Bloods” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.78 million viewers and finished third with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” averaged 6.49 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for second. ABC's “20/20” was third with 5.9 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.