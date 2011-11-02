TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday win as ‘Glee,’ ‘New Girl’ return low

11.02.11
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 1, 2011.
Get ready to hear some FOX second-guessing: After the semi-curious decision to pull “New Girl” and “Glee” for a month due to baseball and “X Factor,” both shows returned on Tuesday night to lower-than-normal ratings. With “Glee” and “New Girl” drooping, CBS was able to win Tuesday in the advertiser-friendly demo as well as overall.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.2 rating, holding off FOX’s 3.0 rating in the key demographic. ABC and NBC both posted 2.3 ratings, while The CW averaged a 0.7 rating for the night.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.41 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/15 share for the night, far ahead of the 7.3/11 and 11.04 million viewers for ABC. FOX was a distant third with a 4.2/6 and 6.97 million viewers, staying ahead of the 3.8/6 and 6.02 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.65 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.48 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]
8 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS” comfortably won the 8 p.m. hour with 19.38 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second on the hour with the slowly declining “Last Man Standing” (9.3 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating) and “Man Up” (6.41 million and a 1.8 key demo). FOX’s “Glee” returned to 7.43 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating (off from 8.3 million and a 3.5 key demo in Fast Nationals for its last new airing). NBC got a big bump for “The Biggest Loser,” which rose to 6.48 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. On The CW, “90210” averaged nearly 1.5 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS remained in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.59 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was a close second overall with 15.21 million viewers and finished third in the key demo with a 2.8 rating. FOX was third overall and second in the demo with “New Girl” (7.53 million and a 3.5 key demo rating, off from 8.6 million and a 4.3 rating in Fast Nationals for its last airing) and “Raising Hope” (5.49 million and a 2.5 key demo). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.28 million viewers and grew to a 2.4 key demo. The CW’s relentless marathoning of “Ringer” yielded 1.8  million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” wrapped up CBS’ primetime sweep with 11.27 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged 10.055 million viewers in second and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 in third. NBC closed a [relatively] positive night with 5.29 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for “Parenthood.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

