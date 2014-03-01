TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday, while ‘Hannibal’ premieres low

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 28, 2014.
After three weeks of NBC Olympics dominance, “Shark Tank” and “Blue Bloods” put ABC and CBS back in their normal positions atop primetime in young viewers and overall.
In its first Friday airing, NBC's “Hannibal” outdrew its Thursday episodes from the summer, but its premiere numbers weren't appreciably different from recent “Dracula” performances in the same time period.
Meanwhile, “Enlisted” failed to get any post-Olympics bump and an original did the same numbers as recent encore for FOX. Having a lead-in might have helped.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Friday night, beating the 1.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC's 1.2 key demo rating was enough for third, ahead of the 0.7 key demo rating for FOX and The CW's 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS won easily with an estimated 9.97 million viewers and 6.2 rating/11 share for Friday night, far ahead of the 6.905 million viewers and 4.4/8 for ABC. NBC was third for the night with 4.92 million viewers and a 4.4/8, followed by FOX's 1.7/3 and 2.6 million viewers. The CW averaged 969,000 viewers and a 0.6/1. [“Hannibal” was doing in the low 2 millions and under a 1 in the key demo in May and June.
8 p.m. – CBS swept the primetime hours overall, starting with 7.665 million viewers for “Undercover Boss,” which also won the hour with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” was second with 6.22 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC was third with new episodes of “Last Man Standing” (6.59 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.52 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating). FOX's repeat of “Bones” averaged 3.39 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. On The CW, repeats of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 10.44 million viewers to dominated the 9 p.m. hour overall and finished tied for second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” rose from recent episodes opposite the Olympics and averaged 7.83 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.1 key demo rating. NBC's “Grimm” averaged 5.19 million viewers for third and tied for second with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX followed with new episodes of “Enlisted” (1.845 million and a 0.6 key demo) and “Raising Hope” (1.79 million and a 0.6 key demo rating). The CW's “Star-Crossed” encore averaged 550,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” ruled the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.8 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating and finished second with 7.33 million viewers. NBC's “Hannibal” averaged 3.35 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Hoping that time-shifted viewing boosts Hannibal somewhat overall when those numbers are counted, and ultimately that NBC doesn’t care because of the co-funding. While Grimm is a much better lead-in than Parks and Rec, it’s not surprising that the show didn’t get a boost from jumping to Friday nights.
It would probably help the show if NBC were making season 1 available for streaming on Netflix and Hulu. At least it’s on Amazon, right?
I saw on another site that Hannibal did a 1.1….0.1 better so I’m going with that haha
As long as it can maintain above a 1.0 I think/hope it should be fine on Friday at 10pm (also it’s a co-production, more wishful thinking)
NBC and ABC are great examples of Networks in Decay. Hannibal is hidden gem that at least deserves a two episodes worth of Sampling behind The Voice. Instead of a primeslot that been devalued by viewers because of previous show that was there. They’re Marketing department oversell shows that are neither ground breaking and could easily fit in with shows from 90s and the 80s. The Movie industry has focused on Blockbusters and does them with a whole lot contempt for quality. The Broadcast Channels hope to build the same relationship with audience and have basically given Cable channels their niche audiences to thrive on. Unless they make a 180 degree turn for the sake of their brand decrease in viewership is going to be the norm on broadcast.
Tossit – It is a 1.1! My mistype. Hopefully fixed now !
-Daniel
Oh man, those “Enlisted” numbers. :(
