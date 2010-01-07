TV Ratings: The people choose CBS’ People’s Choice on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 6, 2010.

ABC’s acclaimed comedies returned strong on Wednesday, particularly “Modern Family,” but a transplant to a new night did little to help “Ugly Betty.” Meanwhile, it was CBS controlling the night in most key measures thanks to the 36th Annual People’s Choice Awards.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.2 rating, beating the 2.6 rating for ABC and NBC’s 2.1 rating. FOX’s 1.3 rating was good for fourth, while The CW’s 0.3 rating took fifth.

Overall, CBS averaged just under 10 million viewers in primetime, along with a 6.3 rating/10 share. NBC was second with a 5.1/8, just ahead of the 4.6/7 for ABC. FOX’s 2.2/3 and the 0.5/1 for The CW trailed.

CBS started the night in first with a 5.2/8 for the special “I Get That A Lot,” which also won the hour in the key demo with a 2.9 rating. ABC’s two episodes of “The Middle” and NBC’s “Mercy” both did a 4.9/8, though ABC held a big advantage among adults 18-49 and a small advantage in total viewers. FOX’s “Glee” repeat had a 2.3/4, beating The CW’s “One Tree Hill.”

NBC moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 7.0/11 for a new “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which got a strong performance without CBS’ “Criminal Minds” as direct competition. CBS, meanwhile, finished second with a 6.6/10 for the start of the Queen Latifah-hosted People’s Choice Awards. ABC’s “Modern Family” (6.1/9) and “Cougar Town” (5.0/8) were third overall, but won the hour with a 3.7 rating in the key demo. FOX’s “Glee” was fourth, with The CW’s “Gossip Girl” doing a 0.4/1.

CBS finished in first for the 10 p.m. hour with a 7.0/12 for the People’s Choice Awards, also winning the hour with a 3.6 rating in the demo. ABC’s “Ugly Betty” did a 3.5/6 and averaged under 5.1 million viewers, also losing more than half of its demo lead-in with a 1.6 rating. NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” was third, but beat “Ugly Betty” in total viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.