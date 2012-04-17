USA sets ‘Burn Notice,’ ‘White Collar,’ ‘Political Animals’ for summer

Get ready for a busy summer of original programming on USA.

USA has announced a summer schedule that includes six returning shows, one new drama launch and the premiere of an ambitious new miniseries.

As was previously announced, the new drama “Common Law” will be premiering on Friday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET. That’s just an appetizer, though, for the real USA summer.

The summer starts on Wednesday, June 6 with “Royal Pains” starting its fourth season in the 9 p.m. hour and the Golden Globe nominated “Necessary Roughness” returning for a second season in the 10 p.m. hour.

The following week, on Thursday, June 14, “Burn Notice” will resume its sixth season, leading into the second season premiere of the SAG Award nominated “Suits.”

“White Collar” starts its fourth season on Tuesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. with “Covert Affairs” starting its third season at 10 p.m.

While the premiere hasn’t been officially set, USA also announced that the miniseries “Political Animals” will air on Sundays, starting in July. “Political Animals” comes from Greg Berlanti and Laurence Mark and stars Sigourney Weaver, Carla Gugino, Ciaran Hinds, James Wolk, Sebastian Stan and Brittany Ishibashi.