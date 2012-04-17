USA sets ‘Burn Notice,’ ‘White Collar,’ ‘Political Animals’ for summer

Get ready for a busy summer of original programming on USA.
USA has announced a summer schedule that includes six returning shows, one new drama launch and the premiere of an ambitious new miniseries.
As was previously announced, the new drama “Common Law” will be premiering on Friday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET. That’s just an appetizer, though, for the real USA summer.
The summer starts on Wednesday, June 6 with “Royal Pains” starting its fourth season in the 9 p.m. hour and the Golden Globe nominated “Necessary Roughness” returning for a second season in the 10 p.m. hour.
The following week, on Thursday, June 14, “Burn Notice” will resume its sixth season, leading into the second season premiere of the SAG Award nominated “Suits.”
“White Collar” starts its fourth season on Tuesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. with “Covert Affairs” starting its third season at 10 p.m.
While the premiere hasn’t been officially set, USA also announced that the miniseries “Political Animals” will air on Sundays, starting in July. “Political Animals” comes from Greg Berlanti and Laurence Mark and stars Sigourney Weaver, Carla Gugino, Ciaran Hinds, James Wolk, Sebastian Stan and Brittany Ishibashi.
All I need now are the premiere dates for Alphas, Breaking Bad and The Glades. My summer TV schedule as of now:
Sun: Weeds (7/1), Episodes (7/1), Leverage (7/15), The News Room (6/24), The Glades, Breaking Bad
Mon: Alphas
Tue: Covert Affairs (7/10), White Collar (7/10)
Wed: Royal Pains (6/6)
Thu: Rookie Blue (5/24), Anger Management (6/28), Suits (6/14), Burn Notice (6/14)
Fri: Boss (8/17)
I’m psyched for the returns of White Collar, Burn Notice, Covert Affairs, Episodes, Leverage, Alphas, Rookie Blue, Anger Management, The Glades and the debut of The News Room. Is Haven coming back this summer?
Yes, SyFy renewed Haven for a third season but has not yet announced the premiere dates for any of it’s summer shows (Alphas, Warehouse 13 are the others that I know of).
Wow. I thought I was a TV maven, but I humbled by Balaji K’s enthusiasm and thoroughness. Excellent taste too.