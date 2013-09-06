Venice awards preview: What will win, and what should

VENICE – We’re almost at the finish line. 11 days have passed, 20 Competition films have been screened, and tomorrow evening we’ll find out what this year’s eclectic jury, led by Oscar-winning Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, believes is the best of them. And if it’s harder than usual to call this year — and it’s usually pretty damn hard — that’s because the only point of consensus among those remaining on the Lido is that this year’s Competition slate hasn’t been one of the festival’s finest.
As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, Venice has preceded each screening with brief vintage newsreels from festivals past. Yesterday, I found myself marvelling at one from 1951, reporting from a Venice awards ceremony that included wins for Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon,” Elia Kazan’s “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Robert Bresson’s “Diary of a Country Priest” and Jean Renoir’s “The River.” Of course, you never know how good you have it at the time, but I’m reasonably confident that, in 60 years’ time, tomorrow’s winners won’t hold up quite so well. Few of the A-list filmmakers in this year’s selection have been at the very top of their game, while few of the less expected names have delivered bolts from the blue.
What I would call the two strongest films in the lineup — Jonathan Glazer’s “Under the Skin” and Xavier Dolan’s “Tom at the Farm” — have been sufficiently divisive that it would be no surprise to see the jury pass them over altogether. That said, the current bookies’ favorite for the Golden Lion, Tsai Ming-liang’s “Stray Dogs,” isn’t exactly a unifying title either. The most broadly well received film in Competition — or perhaps simply the one with the fewest vocal detractors — is Stephen Frears’ “Philomena,” but to paraphrase my Venice roommate Justin Chang, do you come to Venice looking for cinema or a warm blanket?
With all those caveats in place, what follows are my best guesses (along with my personal preferences, bearing in mind that I haven’t seen a couple of titles) for the jury’s picks in seven award categories — including the newly minted Grand Jury Prize, seemingly created in response to last year’s jury kerfuffle over “The Master,” initially voted the Golden Lion winner but demoted when it was handed too many awards. (Sadly, it’s come at the expense of the now-retired Golden Osella award for technical achievement, which was always an interesting one.) Meanwhile, I haven’t offered a prediction for the still-existing Special Jury Prize, since I have no idea how it’s going to be applied this year, whether to an entire film or an individual acvhievement.
Still in place, as it is at Cannes, is the festival’s rather silly rule that the Golden Lion winner can’t take any acting awards, so bear that in mind as you ponder your own predictions. Click through the gallery below, then tell us in the comments who you think will win tomorrow — and who, if anyone, you’re rooting for.
Other than myself and the three guys I was with who loved it, we couldn’t find a single person in Telluride who would even entertain the idea that Under the Skin was anything other than awful. I’m thrilled you dug it and would love if it won in Venice. It needs a US distributor and that can only help.
LOL look at these hipsters. Instead of picking hyped films like 12 Years a Slave, Prisoners, Rush (the ones I’m actually interested in), they pick some films no one’s ever heard of. How typical…
Uh, none of those films played at the Venice Film Festival. (And Venice would have been thrilled to have 12 Years a Slave, had it been made available to them.)
So… try again?
Yeah the competition doesn’t seem to have excited anybody. Let’s see what wuns, after last year’s debacle. They really should have given The Master the Golden Lion, it would have only added to the festival’s prestige.
So you want 6 out of 7 awards given to english-language features…
Yeah, what’s up with that?
Unfortunate coincidence — it just so happens that, with the exception of the Dolan, my favourite Competition films have been English-language ones. It’s not usually the case, as I’m sure regular readers can confirm.
Guy, I’m constantly amazed at how you can write great, well thought-out pieces like this under festival pressure. I’m sure it’s crazy hard work, so thanks for all you do so we schmucks can feel like we’re there.
Has no one mentioned that these slide shows simply don’t work in Chrome?
Are you sure? I use Chrome, and they look fine to me.