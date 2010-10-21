Warner Bros.: Mel Gibson is not appearing in ‘Hangover 2’

Despite reports that ran earlier this week, it seems that Mel Gibson will not, in fact, be appearing in “The Hangover 2.”

Director Todd Phillips, via Warner Bros., released a statement today that indicated not everybody was thrilled about the potential cameo.

“I thought Mel would have been great in the movie and I had the full backing of Jeff Robinov and his team. But I realize filmmaking is a collaborative effort, and this decision ultimately did not have the full support of my entire cast and crew,” Phillips said.

Gibson was to play a tattoo artist in the comedy sequel, but internal backlash required that the filmmakers withdraw their offer.