Warner Bros.: Mel Gibson is not appearing in ‘Hangover 2’

Despite reports that ran earlier this week, it seems that Mel Gibson will not, in fact, be appearing in “The Hangover 2.”
Director Todd Phillips, via Warner Bros., released a statement today that indicated not everybody was thrilled about the potential cameo.
“I thought Mel would have been great in the movie and I had the full backing of Jeff Robinov and his team. But I realize filmmaking is a collaborative effort, and this decision ultimately did not have the full support of my entire cast and crew,” Phillips said.
Gibson was to play a tattoo artist in the comedy sequel, but internal backlash required that the filmmakers withdraw their offer.
The veteran actor has been a highly controversial figure since his arrests, divorce proceedings and tabloid tussles with his ex-girlfriend. His appearance in the film could have amounted to the same wild card that Mike Tyson played in the “Hangover.”
Interesting how they had no issue putting a convicted rapist in the first movie.
In Hollywood, everything is relative. To this day there are people that can’t understand why “poor old Roman Polanski” gets such a bad rap. If what you did happened a number of years ago and a lot of people don’t even remember that you did it,eventually you turn up again. If,for the past couple of years your film career has taken a back seat to your ranting,racist,anti-gay,anti-Jew,woman abusing ,hateful behavior which has been the lead story on all the info-tainment and regular news shows,well…