Warner Bros.: Mel Gibson is not appearing in ‘Hangover 2’

10.21.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Despite reports that ran earlier this week, it seems that Mel Gibson will not, in fact, be appearing in “The Hangover 2.”

Director Todd Phillips, via Warner Bros., released a statement today that indicated not everybody was thrilled about the potential cameo.

“I thought Mel would have been great in the movie and I had the full backing of Jeff Robinov and his team. But I realize filmmaking is a collaborative effort, and this decision ultimately did not have the full support of my entire cast and crew,” Phillips said.

Gibson was to play a tattoo artist in the comedy sequel, but internal backlash required that the filmmakers withdraw their offer.

The veteran actor has been a highly controversial figure since his arrests, divorce proceedings and tabloid tussles with his ex-girlfriend. His appearance in the film could have amounted to the same wild card that Mike Tyson played in the “Hangover.”

Around The Web

TAGSMel GibsonTHE HANGOVERTHE HANGOVER 2TODD PHILLIPS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP