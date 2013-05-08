Watch: A woman stash of 3,000 creepy troll dolls on ‘My Crazy Obsession’

05.08.13 5 years ago

It seems that there are people in the world with more storage space and more free time than the rest of us, and these are the people of “My Crazy Obsession” (season finale airs tonight on TLC at 10:00 p.m.). In this episode, we meet Michelle, who loves troll dolls and spends up to three hours a day hunting for them online, playing with them, and sticking them in odd parts of her house. No, I’m not making that up. 

She has over 3,000 of this creepy critters, as well as a troll bikini, troll pajamas, a troll license plate and a troll room. Why trolls? Michelle thinks “they”re so ugly that they”re cute.” You can be the judge of that, of course.

Watch the clip below. 

 

Around The Web

TAGSMY CRAZY OBSESSION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP