Watch: A woman stash of 3,000 creepy troll dolls on ‘My Crazy Obsession’

It seems that there are people in the world with more storage space and more free time than the rest of us, and these are the people of “My Crazy Obsession” (season finale airs tonight on TLC at 10:00 p.m.). In this episode, we meet Michelle, who loves troll dolls and spends up to three hours a day hunting for them online, playing with them, and sticking them in odd parts of her house. No, I’m not making that up.

She has over 3,000 of this creepy critters, as well as a troll bikini, troll pajamas, a troll license plate and a troll room. Why trolls? Michelle thinks “they”re so ugly that they”re cute.” You can be the judge of that, of course.

Watch the clip below.