Weekend Update: Ed Norton is no longer the Hulk, Comic-Con weekend schedule and LeBron makes history

The biggest story of the weekend broke right here on HitFix. First, Drew McWeeny broke the story Friday afternoon that Edward Norton would not be returning as Bruce Banner in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers.” Saturday, Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent HitFix an exclusive statement explaining Marvel’s decision. Sunday, Norton’s agent responded to HitFix with some harsh words regarding Feige’s statement. No word from Norton himself, yet. What is clear from this continuing evolving story is that Marvel’s plan was to debut The Avengers at Comic-Con later this month. Whether a new Hulk can be found in time to make that happens remains to be seen.

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the news and features that made the grade on HitFix.

‘Green Lantern,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Thor’ and ‘Captain America’ highlight a packed Comic-Con 2010 Saturday

Could both James Bond and Indiana Jones be taking the stage together?



‘Chuck,’ ‘Futurama,’ pilot screenings lead Comic-Con Saturday TV highlights

See 'Nikita,' 'No Ordinary Family' and 'The Event' before any of your friends. Plus: Fienberg and Sepinwall moderate the 'Chuck' panel.



‘Smallville,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Glee’ among Comic-Con Sunday TV highlights

Nathan Fillion, 'Sons of Anarchy' and more Seth MacFarlane are also in store.

10 million viewers witnessed LeBron James rip the heart out of Cleveland

'The Decision' is the third highest rated cable program so far in 2010.



Take Me to the Pilots’10: Fox’s ‘Running Wilde’

A rundown of the new Will Arnett and Keri Russell comedy.

Take Me to the Pilots ’10: FOX’s ‘Lonestar’

HitFix takes a first glance at the latest Fox drama.



TV Review: A&E’s ‘The Glades’

New series a step back for A&E scripted development.



Box Office: Is ‘Predators’ $25.3 million debut enough to warrant a sequel?

'Despicable Me' opens to a stunning $60.1 million, but 'The Kids Are All Right' finds the biggest average of the year in only seven theaters.



Watch: ‘iCarly’ star Miranda Cosgrove on her role in ‘Despicable Me’

A charming interview with the Nickelodeon superstar.



Review: ‘Winnebego Man’ and ‘Cropsey’ are strong limited release documentaries

[Drew McWeeny]