HBO

On Monday, Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy made a surprise announcement on (where else?) Reddit that if their post got 1,000 upvotes, they would spoil all of season two so “members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what’s ‘theory’ and what’s spoiler.”

We thought about this long and hard, and came to a difficult (and potentially highly controversial) decision. If you guys agree, we’re going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season two. Everything… It’s a new age, and a new world in terms of the relationship between the folks making shows and the community watching them. And trust is a big part of that. We’ve made our cast part of this decision, and they’re fully supportive. We’re so excited to be in this with you guys together. (Via)

They lived up to their word, sort of. The post is up to 3,862 upvotes and counting, and Nolan and Joy uploaded a 25-minute video titled, “Westworld Season 2 — A Primer.” So far, so good! There’s Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard on a beach, and ominous references to Delos and a door, and then… Evan Rachel Wood starts singing “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The “highly controversial” stunt was an elaborate Rickroll, complete with Angela Sarafyan (Clementine Pennyfeather) on piano and looping footage of a dog. Well played, Westworld.

Best of all: there was no melting ice block.