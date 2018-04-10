The ‘Westworld’ Creators’ ‘Highly Controversial’ Spoilers Stunt Was An Elaborate Troll Job

#Spoilers #HBO #Westworld
04.10.18 2 hours ago
westworld season 2 spoiler video

HBO

On Monday, Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy made a surprise announcement on (where else?) Reddit that if their post got 1,000 upvotes, they would spoil all of season two so “members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what’s ‘theory’ and what’s spoiler.”

We thought about this long and hard, and came to a difficult (and potentially highly controversial) decision. If you guys agree, we’re going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season two. Everything… It’s a new age, and a new world in terms of the relationship between the folks making shows and the community watching them. And trust is a big part of that. We’ve made our cast part of this decision, and they’re fully supportive. We’re so excited to be in this with you guys together. (Via)

They lived up to their word, sort of. The post is up to 3,862 upvotes and counting, and Nolan and Joy uploaded a 25-minute video titled, “Westworld Season 2 — A Primer.” So far, so good! There’s Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard on a beach, and ominous references to Delos and a door, and then… Evan Rachel Wood starts singing “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The “highly controversial” stunt was an elaborate Rickroll, complete with Angela Sarafyan (Clementine Pennyfeather) on piano and looping footage of a dog. Well played, Westworld.

Best of all: there was no melting ice block.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spoilers#HBO#Westworld
TAGSHBOspoilerswestworld

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP