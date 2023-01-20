100 Gecs 2019
100 Gecs Unveiled Their New North American Tour That Will Include Machine Girl And Fever Ray This Spring

100 Gecs announced a brand new tour for this year, with show dates spanning across North America. It will kick off later this spring, ahead of their new March album, 10,000 Gecs, and include Machine Girl as an opener.

For their DC show in May, Fever Ray will join the band as a co-headliner.

Presales for the 100 Gecs spring tour start January 25 before a general sale happens on January 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information on tickets is available through their official website.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of 100 Gecs’ tour dates.

04/04 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium
04/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/07 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
04/08 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
04/13 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
04/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/21 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/22 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus
04/25 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/28 — New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
05/06 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/07 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05/09 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
05/11 — Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival
05/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival
05/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
05/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

100 Gecs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

