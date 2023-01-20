100 Gecs announced a brand new tour for this year, with show dates spanning across North America. It will kick off later this spring, ahead of their new March album, 10,000 Gecs, and include Machine Girl as an opener.

For their DC show in May, Fever Ray will join the band as a co-headliner.

Presales for the 100 Gecs spring tour start January 25 before a general sale happens on January 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information on tickets is available through their official website.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of 100 Gecs’ tour dates.

04/04 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium

04/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/07 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

04/08 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

04/13 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/21 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/22 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

04/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus

04/25 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/28 — New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

05/06 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/07 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/09 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

05/11 — Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival

05/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

05/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

100 Gecs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.