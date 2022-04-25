A couple months ago, Nine Inch Nails announced a 2022 tour, which kicks off in just a few days in Raleigh, North Carolina and which will be their first tour since late 2018. Now, they’ve revealed just who will be joining them on that trek and it’s a solid roster of openers.

It starts with Boy Harsher tagging along for a couple of early dates. Then, 100 Gecs will appear at two concerts, followed by a six-date run for Yves Tumor. On the final date (in September at NIN’s home city of Cleveland), Ministry and Nitzer Ebb will both be on the bill. A press release notes these openers were “personally curated by Trent Reznor.”

Check out the upcoming NIN tour dates below.

04/28 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/01 — Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater *

05/22 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

05/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

05/27 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

09/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

09/07 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield @

09/09 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater @

09/11 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley @

09/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater @

09/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound Los Angeles

09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

* with Boy Harsher

^ with 100 Gecs

@ with Yves Tumor

# with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb