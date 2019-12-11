The 1975 Have Postponed Their Tour So They Can Finish ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’

The 1975’s upcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020. However, the band has not yet finished making the record, and they apparently anticipate needing more time than they had initially planned on in order to complete it: The 1975’s label, Dirty Hit, announced that the group’s European tour that was scheduled for February is being moved back to October.

The label shared a message on social media that reads:

“Due to the time needed to complete the recording of the upcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ we have made the decision to move The 1975’s EU tour from February 2020 to October 2020. We are very sorry for an inconvenience this may cause and hope that everyone can make the new shows. We understand that this will be a cause of upset but rest assured the delay will make for the best shows possible. Thanks in advance for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you in October.

All original tickets remain valid. For all those who cannot make the new dates you will be able to get refunds at your original points of purchase.”

The band has Australia and UK shows scheduled for February, and those do not appear to have been affected by the cancellation.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 02/21/2020 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records.