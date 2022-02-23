After a nearly three-year hiatus, 80/35 Music Festival will return to Des Moines, Iowa this summer. The two-day non-profit festival kicks of Friday, July 8th at downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park and boasts a line-up of over 40 acts across three stages.

Joined by the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Guided By Voices, and Meet Me At The Altar, Father John Misty will headline Friday. On Saturday, July 9th, Jamila Woods, Future Island, and Haiku Hands will take the stage ahead of headliner Charli XCX.

“We could not be more excited to return to downtown Des Moines for the first 80/35 since 2019,” said Mickey Davis, Executive Director of the Des Moines Music Coalition, in a statement. “Since 2008 the festival has become an essential part of the fabric of summer in Des Moines, and we look forward to celebrating the musicians, music fans, music industry workers, and volunteers who make this festival so special.”

Proceeds from 80/35 ticket sales will benefit Des Moines’ local music ecosystem through programs like Music University, a professional development conference for aspiring musicians, as well as the GDP showcase.

General onsale begins Friday, February 25th. Members of the Des Moines Music Coalition can purchase early-bird tickets now.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.