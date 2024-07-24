The first teaser video for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown was unveiled today (July 24), and in it, we get our first listen of how Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Dylan sounds as he sings “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” from 1963’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. Is that actually Chalamet singing, though?

Does Timothée Chalamet Sing In The Bob Dylan Movie A Complete Unknown?

In April 2023, A Complete Unknown director James Mangold said in an interview that Chalamet does do his own singing in the movie. As Vogue notes, in a December 2023 interview, Chalamet said he had recorded some of his vocals for the film and at that point, the soundtrack was about 70 percent done.

Eric Vetro, Chalamet’s vocal coach, also said of Chalamet in October 2023, “He does everything with such a playful air, but there’s always that core of real seriousness where he is gonna nail it. It’s taking on all the characteristics of Dylan’s voice and his mannerisms and his speech patterns, and bringing that into the music — so that when you hear Timothée do the music, what you’re really getting is the essence of Bob Dylan. You’re not getting an impersonation of him. It’s breathing new life into that voice that we know so well.”